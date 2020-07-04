They don’t waste much time.
Iowa Class 4A No. 8-ranked Dubuque Hempstead parlayed a couple of quick starts into a 10-5, 7-3 sweep of Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Friday in Mississippi Valley Conference baseball at Core Field.
The Mustangs improved to 8-0 and made a strong case for a No. 1 seed in Substate 4, which includes Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport West and Cedar Rapids Prairie. Postseason play begins July 17 for schools in the state’s largest two classes.
“Certainly, our offense has been the key the whole way,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said of a team that has scored 66 runs in eight games. “Playing as few games as we’ve played, we felt we needed to win two today to lock up that No. 1 seed. That was our motivation today, and that’s what the guys were focused on.
“The coaches still have to vote on it. But I don’t know how a ranked team that’s undefeated can not have that No. 1 seed.”
The Mustangs have had two doubleheaders postponed in the first three weeks of the season, hence the low win total. They will make up a twinbill with Dubuque Wahlert, which on Friday returned from a two-week COVID-19 suspension, on July 13.
But, it doesn’t appear Hempstead will get a chance to make up Wednesday’s rained out doubleheader at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Hempstead and Kennedy entered Friday as the lone unbeaten teams in the MVC, before the Cougars lost twice at Wahlert.
In the opener, Andrue Henry went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs, and Devin Eudaley doubled and drove in four runs to lead Hempstead.
The Mustangs scored four runs in the first inning and six more in the second in support of winning pitcher Logan Runde. Doug Saunders tripled among Hempstead’s eight hits.
“I wasn’t doing so hot coming into today, so my focus was just on helping the team out,” Henry said after hitting his first home run of the season. “I just wanted to get on base, maybe drive in some runs and do whatever I could to help us get that No. 1 seed.
“It feels really good to put ourselves in a position where we can get that No. 1 seed. It takes a lot of pressure off of us.”
Jefferson avoided the mercy rule with two runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh. Dylan McVeigh, Kaden Haller and Cal Schulte finished with two hits each for the J-Hawks.
In the second game, Kellen Strohmeyer led off the game with a triple, and Zach Sabers, Henry and Max Pins delivered RBI singles to give the Mustangs an immediate 3-0 cushion.
“It was nice to get those early leads,” Henry said. “But, both games we kind of slowed down a bit after those big innings. We need to do a better job of keeping that fast pace going.”
Jefferson got right back in it in the fourth, when Ryne Chamberlain punched a two-run single up the middle.
Hempstead got those runs back in the fifth. Henry and Eudaley singled around a Runde walk to load the bases, and Pins and Dane Schope drove in runs with consecutive sacrifice flies.
But the Mustangs weren’t finished in the fifth. George Sherlock walked, Michael Garrett bunted for a hit, and Strohmeyer and Sabers forced in runs with walks.
Jefferson added a run in the top of the seventh, but it was too little, too late.
Sophomore right-hander Lane Wels made his varsity debut and scattered four hits in 3 1/3 innings before yielding to Brock Booth, who picked up the win in relief.
“I was a little nervous before I got on the mound, but, once I threw the first pitch, I settled down a lot,” Wels said. “I knew I had a good defense behind me, so I just had to throw strikes.”
Hempstead faces the possibility of three more doubleheaders next week. The Mustangs visit Iowa City Liberty on Monday and host Waterloo West on Wednesday, but a twin bill at Western Dubuque on Friday is still up in the air, as the Bobcats are awaiting COVID-19 test results.