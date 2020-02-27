The Wisconsin state wrestling tournament begins tonight with single-elimination preliminary matches at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Tonight’s winners advance into Friday’s double-elimination portion of the tournament, where the top six wrestlers at each weight earn a spot on the podium.
Here is a capsule look at area qualifiers:
SCHEDULE
Thursday: Division 2 and 3 preliminaries, approximately 7 p.m.
Friday: Division 2 and 3 quarterfinals, approximately 11:15 a.m.; consolation semifinals, approximately 2:45 p.m.; semifinals, 7 p.m.
Saturday: Consolation semifinals and finals, 10 a.m.; finals, 5:30 p.m.
DIVISON 2 QUALIFIERS
Belmont/Platteville — 120: Tristen Gilbertson (31-11); 182: Will Schaefer (38-6); 285: Michael Douglas (9-2)
Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern — 170: Brad Goffinet (21-6); 285: Troy Leibfried (39-6)
Darlington/Black Hawk — 195: Carson Lobdell (27-11)
Prairie du Chien — 106: Rhett Koenig (47-6); 126: Luke Kramer (43-11); 132: Matt Rogge (42-6); 160: Traeton Saint (48-3); 170: Bradyn Saint (46-6); 195: Tyler Hannah (50-0); 220: Colten Wall (17-4)
DIVISION 3 QUALIFIERS
Boscobel — 145: Braiden Pickett (29-12)
Fennimore — 113: Jayden Glasbrenner (34-10); 120: Luke Blair (24-4); 132: Alex Birchman (35-11); 138: Aidan Nutter (35-9); 145: Mason Lull (25-4); 160: Nick Blaschke (26-19); 182: Will Ahnen (35-10); 220: Aaron Ragels (32-3); 285: Logan Klaas (27-10)
Iowa-Grant/Highland — 106: Mason Welsh (19-5); 152: Jason Sedbrook (33-10); 170: Cal Dorota (37-8)
Lancaster — 113: Remington Bontreger (44-2); 152: Logan Schneider (34-10); 195: Dustin Wolf (41-6)
Mineral Point — 120: Tarrin Riley (20-7); 160: Nolan Springer (38-2)
NOTES
The area returns a trio of state runners-up in Lancaster’s Bontreger (106), Fennimore’s Birchman (126) and Prairie du Chien’s Hannah. Fennimore has a total of four returning medalists: Nutter was third at 132, and Blair (113) and Ragels (195) both took fifth. Prairie du Chien’s Traeton Saint was third at 138 last year. Belmont/Platteville’s Schaeffer was fifth at 195. Mineral Point’s Springer was fifth at 152. The Division 2 field has seven returning champions while D-3 has six in the tournament. Prairie du Chien’s Hannah is one of five wrestlers in Division 2 with an undefeated record. Hannah wrestled for Viroqua last season and also placed third at 170 in 2018 and 2017.