IOWA CITY — Kirk Ferentz says the buck stops with him.
The University of Iowa football coach also says the necessary changes are already being made within the program.
Ferentz, the nation’s longest tenured Football Bowl Subdivision coach, spoke with reporters for nearly 30 minutes at Iowa’s practice facility Friday, eight days after dozens of former players took to Twitter alleging mistreatment and racially insensitive comments they had endured during their time as Hawkeyes.
“The bottom line, I’m responsible for anything that happens here. That’s my accountability, that’s my responsibility as a coach,” Ferentz said. “So anything that happens is a failure and it’s on my desk. That’s my issue to deal with. I can’t do anything about what’s happened, what I can do is try to do a better job moving forward.”
Ferentz said out of respect for the process that he would not comment on the status of strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who was placed on administrative leave last Saturday after he was named in numerous tweets by former players, some spelling out racist remarks Doyle had made while others intimated a bullying nature.
Placekicker Keith Duncan wasn’t willing to lay the blame at the feet of the head coach.
“The majority of the people in the building are the players, so I would say we need to speak up more,” Duncan said. “I would never put all the blame on Coach Ferentz. He is not able to see all these things. We see everything. It’s us as leaders, as captains, to speak up on what we see, what can improve, and that happened Monday. So I’m excited to see the change.”
Ferentz and the coaching staff welcomed current players back to campus Monday for the start of voluntary offseason workouts, but that day was instead spent meeting and, more importantly, listening. Tuesday was spent in follow-up meetings before the first workouts finally took place Wednesday.
“The players did most of the talking,” Ferentz said. “It was raw, it was powerful and productive. Everything was on the table and it got somewhat heated and somewhat emotional at times, and I think that’s good.”
One of the other complaints former players said they had was feeling like they couldn’t address certain issues with coaches for fear of it affecting their playing time. After two days of meetings, that doesn’t seem to be much of an issue anymore — at least right now.
“There was this feeling where you had to walk on eggshells, where you couldn’t really be yourself. Or when you heard something, you weren’t able to really say anything because maybe you would get attacked, too,” said running back Ivory Kelly-Martin. “But there’s definitely a whole entire morale change. There’s a whole entire change to how it was then and how it is now.”
The complaints from black former players, some of whom had transferred out of the program before exhausting their eligibility and some who parlayed their time at Iowa into NFL careers, last weekend prompted Ferentz to issue a pair of statements, including one last Saturday that announced an independent investigation of Doyle’s strength program and other accusations of misdeeds — including a handful of allegations against offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, Kirk’s son.
Raimond Braithwaithe was named acting strength and conditioning coordinator.
Doyle was the only coach placed on leave. The impact of that was felt on Wednesday when Doyle’s son Dillon, a redshirt sophomore-to-be who was projected to be a significant contributor at middle linebacker, announced he was entering his name into the transfer portal.
“We’re very, very sad to see Dillon Doyle go,” Kirk Ferentz said. “We certainly understand and fully support his decision. He’s a tremendous young man.”