After 10 years in the sport, Mackenzie Lang has developed a pretty good feel for the physical side of bowling.
On Thursday, the Dubuque Senior sophomore had her ‘ah-ha’ moment on the mental aspect of the game.
Lang rolled a two-game series of 208-209—417 to finish third in the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Divisional tournament at Cherry Lanes. The Rams finished second in the eight-team field, while city rival Hempstead placed fourth.
“This is the first day I can say I’m out of my slump, and I have to thank my coach and my dad for the advice they’ve been giving me,” Lang said of Senior coach Chris Schultz, and her father, accomplished local bowler Jerome Lang. “I know how to bowl. But this is the first time I’ve been able to focus in and stop worrying about the tiny little things I’d do wrong.
“But that’s so hard to do. I was overthinking everything, and I’d finish lower in tournaments than I was actually capable of. If you overthink it, you miss spares. But, like today, when you take a deep breath, calm down and don’t overthink it, you shoot good.”
Lang finished third behind two bowlers from team champion Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Chloe Pierce rolled a 165-268—433, five pins ahead of Kaylee Harris.
The Cougars held a 65-pin advantage after the individual portion of the meet and held on to win by 32 pins with a 2,777. Cedar Rapids Jefferson shot 2,484 for third, and Hempstead rolled 2,467 for fourth.
“Today is going to be huge for our mindset going into districts and, hopefully, state,” Lang said. “Last year, we lost to most of these teams during the season, and this year we beat most of them. That’s huge for our confidence. We know we can compete.”
Morgan Bettcher finished fifth individually for the Rams with a 191-191—382, followed by 11th-place Clara Pregler (131-228—359), 12th-place Jaquelyn Hochrein (163-185—348) and Alison Hedrick (141-179—320). Taya Huseman suffered an injury in the first game and withdrew.
The Rams shot Baker games of 166, 183, 183, 222 and 165 to close the gap on Kennedy. Senior beat Kennedy in three of the five Baker games.
Zoe Schultz led Hempstead with an eighth-place count of 152-224—376. The senior enjoyed the idea of bowling a conference tournament at her home lanes. The MVC began holding league tournaments three years ago, and Dubuque hosted for the first time.
“You do feel more comfortable because we practice here, and we know the lanes so much better than the out-of-town teams,” Schultz said. “The only down side is we have so much fun on the bus trips and it’s so good for team bonding when we have to go on the road for this tournament. But you always bowl better when you’re more comfortable and relaxed, and you have that when you know how the lanes react and how they break down.
“This was good experience for us going into districts. We saw how important it is to work as a team. And we realized how we have to keep our heads in the game and stay up when things aren’t going your way.”
Erin Langel added a 135-198—333 for the Mustangs, followed by Madison Ninneman (158-168—326), Libby Leach (167-146—313) and Justine Bies (126-159—285), while Chloe Hansen’s 142-133—275 did not factor in the scoring. Hempstead shot Baker games of 192, 171, 153, 143 and 175.