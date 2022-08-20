DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Darlington football team got three rushing touchdowns and a pair through the air from senior quarterback Cadyn Burbach in Friday night’s rain-delayed 47-14 win over Platteville.
The game was delayed in the second quarter due to lightning before it resumed. It was delayed again with 7:09 remaining in the fourth quarter when it was called due to weather.
The Redbirds opened the game with a 44-yard score from sophomore Maddox Goebel on the second play of the game to put Darlington up, 6-0.
Platteville, under first-year head coach Bryce Arnson, responded with a promising drive that took it to the Darlington 17-yard line before a recovered fumble by Goebel gave possession back to the Redbirds. Darlington marched 78 yards on eight plays before Ross Crist punched the ball into the end zone.
“That was really big to get an early turnover and to be able to execute on it right away,” Darlington coach Travis Winkers said. “It’s the first game and you know there are going to be mistakes on both sides of the ball, but I thought our guys showed us some good things tonight.”
In just his second varsity start, Burbach went 5-for-5 passing for 145 yards and two scores. He also ran for 108 yards on 12 carries.
“Cadyn won the job in camp this year, and he’s a smart kid out there,” Winkers said.
Platteville scored just before halftime on a 62-yard pass from Derek Digman to Lucas Ludlum. They would not score again until late in the third quarter on a 34 yard pass from Digman to Garrison Tashner. Digman finished the game 12-for-26 for 172 yards.
“We still have a lot to work on, but it was a good first game for us,” Winkers said. “We have some big shoes to fill and we are still trying to figure out some of the holes they left.”
