Former Bellevue High School star Emma Kelchen did some damage to the Bellevue (Neb.) women’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon.
The Bellevue Comets grad came off the bench for a game-high 18 points with five rebounds as the NAIA No. 13-ranked Clarke women’s basketball team cruised past Bellevue, 78-53, at the Kehl Center.
The Pride (2-1) built a 44-29 lead by halftime and the advantage continued to grow from there.
East Dubuque alum Skylar Culbertson chipped in nine points with five rebounds, and Western Dubuque grad Morgan Pitz had eight points. Another Bellevue grad, Giana Michels, added seven points and five assists.
Cascade alum and Clarke freshman Nicole McDermott came off the bench and scored seven points with four assists.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 2, Park 1 — At Parkville, Mo.: The Pride improved to 8-5 overall on the season with a road win over Park (2-10).
Mya Johnson and Zoe Ward scored goals for the Pride, and Abigail Kukuck made two saves to help preserve the victory.