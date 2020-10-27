The Iowa Class 2A No. 8-ranked Dyersville Beckman volleyball team scratched and clawed all match, but ultimately fell Monday in a 2A Region 7 semifinal to No. 10-ranked Hudson, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, 25-17, at Beckman High School in Dyersville, Iowa.
The Pirates (28-7) advanced to Wednesday’s regional final at West Delaware High School against No. 7-ranked Sumner-Fredricksburg (26-7), which swept Clayton Ridge in its regional semifinal on Monday, 25-8, 25-9, 25-6.
Beckman had trouble all night putting together consistent scoring runs and though the first three sets were closely contested, they could never distance themselves from Hudson. In contrast, the Pirates used multiple mini-runs to aid them to victory.
“It was a point-for-point slugfest and they continued to open up a gap on us and we could just never seem to chip away,” Beckman coach Todd Troutman said. “Any time we would get some momentum, we would kind of shoot ourselves in the foot.”
After Hudson pulled away late to take the first set, 25-21, the Blazers seemed poised to return the favor in the second. The set was back and forth for the majority, before Beckman jumped ahead, 23-16. That’s when the Pirates rattled off seven straight points of their own to tie the match. The Blazers took three of the next four points to take set two, 26-24.
Beckman held a lead for much of the third set, but was again doomed by a 6-0 run by Hudson that swung the momentum in favor of the Pirates. The Blazers could never close the gap after that and fell, 25-21.
Hudson led wire-to wire in the fourth set as Beckman could never really get any closer than four points and eventually fell, 25-17.
Despite the loss, Troutman, who surpassed 600 career wins earlier this year, sees the Blazers’ season as a success.
“It’s tough right now to think of anything except this last match but it really was a good season for us,” he said. “Coming out and winning the WaMaC like we did against some tremendous teams; there’s a lot of things to be proud of.”
Beckman’s junior star right-side hitter, Kiersten Schmitt, says her team came with the right attitude but just didn’t execute the way they hoped.
“I feel like we all came out with fire and we played our hearts out,” Schmitt said. “It just came down to certain errors at certain times that hurt us.
“(The loss) fuels me tremendously. All of us juniors were talking after the game, and we already want to get it back next year.”