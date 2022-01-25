With a young roster and all five of its starters gone from last season’s state-qualifying team, Dubuque Senior understood it could be deeper into the season before it started seeing the results it wanted.
The season has gone deeper, and the Rams are winning more and more.
Jacob Williams led a balanced Rams attack with 12 points, while Hayden Jacobsmeier, Jalen Johnson and Josh Brauer scored 10 points apiece as Senior routed Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 73-42, on Tuesday night at Nora Gymnasium to win its third straight and four of its last five.
“Last year, it took us awhile starting out 2-7,” said Sam Akins, the lone returning Rams senior who saw significant minutes and spot starts on last year’s squad. “It took a bit to get where we got. I knew that with us being young, it would take us awhile. But we have the skill to do exactly what we did last year.”
Akins and Walker Tart added nine points each as Senior (7-6, 3-4 Mississippi Valley Conference) earned its ninth consecutive victory over the J-Hawks (6-6, 2-4). Jefferson hasn’t beaten the Rams since Jan. 4, 2011.
“Great job tonight by the boys. We went to Xavier about two weeks ago and got our butts kicked,” said Senior coach Wendell Eimers, referencing a 63-45 loss to the Saints on Jan. 11. “We knew we were a lot better basketball team that night. We’ve played a lot better basketball since that loss. The kids are competing and buying in.”
That effort is especially standing out on the defensive end, as the Rams held the J-Hawks to 15-for-50 shooting from the field for a 30% clip and forced 20 turnovers.
“We really picked it up,” said Jacobsmeier, a junior. “We’ve been working on it and we did a heck of a job stopping their key players.”
Akins has been the catalyst on the defensive end of the floor, and a pair of steals helped setup Jacob Williams on a pair of buckets inside to push the lead to 10-6 late in the first quarter. When the Rams took a 4-3 lead early, they wouldn’t relinquish playing with the advantage the rest of the way.
“Going into the year, Coach and I knew that I was going to have to be a leader,” Akins said. “We had a lot of seniors go out last year. Being one of just a few back, I knew I was going to have to step up.”
As the lone senior in the starting lineup alongside two juniors (Tart and Jacobsmeier), a sophomore (Jacob Williams) and a freshman (Johnson), Akins welcomed the challenge.
“Without a doubt, he’s stepped up his leadership and my gosh is he guarding people,” Eimers said. “We’re putting him on opposing teams’ best player and he’s doing a heck of a job. Really impressed with his leadership, point guard play and phenomenal defense.”
The Rams blitzed out to a 14-6 lead at the end of the first, and powered to a 30-18 advantage at halftime. The lead ballooned to 47-30 heading to the fourth, where seven players scored and the Rams put it away emphatically with a 26-12 run.
“They’re buying in on the defensive end,” Eimers said. “We’ve been holding teams to around 50-55 (points), and tonight was 42. You got to guard people and we’re doing a lot better job of that.”
Next up for the Rams is a rematch on Friday with Hempstead, as the Mustangs pulled out a 62-52 victory in Round 1 on Jan. 4.
“We had a slow start last year, too, so we know how things can go if you’re getting going at the right time,” Jacobsmeier said. “We just have to keep it going.”