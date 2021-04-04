East Dubuque first-year coach Joe Edler has first-hand knowledge of what makes Lena-Winslow a perennial state contender.
As Panthers quarterback in 2010, Edler frequently took the snap, turned around and handed the ball off to a plethora of talented running backs, and it led Le-Win to the Illinois Class 1A state championship that season.
Now the head of the Warriors program, Edler can attest that 11 years later not much has changed. Under 24-year head coach Ric Arand, the Panthers run the football as efficiently as anyone, and even though you know it’s coming over and over again, it sure is tricky to stop.
“They just know what they do,” Edler said. “They’ve been good at running the football for 24 years since he’s been there. If they get down in a game, they’re going to keep running it and it’s up to the other team to stop it. We played them tough for the first two quarters, but the third quarter got out of hand and they kept running it.”
Le-Win rolled up 332 yards on the ground and pulled away in the second half in a 32-12 victory over East Dubuque on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Dalzell Field in Dubuque, wrapping up ED’s two-game home stand across the Mississippi River. The Warriors (1-2) will hold their third and final home game against Stockton on April 16 back on their home field in East Dubuque.
Jack Setterstrom led the Panthers (2-1) with 21 carries for 106 yards, while Ethan Fye added 62 yards, Jensen Block had 59 and Evan England chipped in another 49 for a Le-Win program that has won four state championships under Arand. The Panthers’ long-time coach believes Saturday was the first occasion that he’s directly coached against one of his former players.
“It’s fun to see it,” Arand said. “Joe’s always had a passion for the game. That makes it great to see him getting into education and coaching. He’s a good guy and he’s got these guys going in the right direction. They’re a handful.”
It was surreal for Edler, standing across the sidelines from the man who helped coach and mold him as a young man during his playing days.
“It was pretty cool. Shaking hands and chatting before the game as coaches, it was kind of weird since I played for him and now here we are,” Edler said. “He’s been a great mentor for me and anytime I have any questions he says, ‘Hey, give me a call.’ He’s been great. We’re trying to build to what they have here at East Dubuque.”
Running back Sam Huntington led the Warriors, carrying six times for 36 yards and a TD while also catching three passes for 50 yards and another score. Quarterback Sam Bowman completed 9 of 20 passes for 122 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Huntington set up the Warriors’ first score, and then cashed it in six plays later. With the Panthers punting from their own end zone, the 6-foot junior broke through the line and got his hand on the ball to send it rolling out of bounds at the Le-Win 34-yard line.
While ED was in prime position, a holding call stunted the drive. Bowman answered by tossing a pretty 39-yard strike to Ben Montag to the Le-Win 11, and then when facing a fourth-and-1 at the 2, Huntington plowed in for the score and a 6-0 lead at the 10:04 mark of the second quarter following a failed two-point conversion pass.
“They did some good things defensively to start the game,” Arand said. “There were times we didn’t block the line of scrimmage very well and that had us off to a tough start. To not score in the first quarter had us behind. But we got it going in the second quarter and the defense really played well in the second half.”
The Panthers answered with an 11-play drive spanning 62 yards, as Jake Zeal took a handoff around the left end for a 6-yard touchdown run. Setterstrom’s two-point run gave the Panthers an 8-6 advantage with 4:38 until halftime.
East Dubuque had a lightning-quick response, as on third-and-8 from its own 40, Bowman stared down a Panthers blitz in the pocket and under heavy pressure delivered a dart across the middle to Huntington, and after one broken tackle he was in the clear for a 60-yard TD hookup. However, another failed conversion attempt left the Warriors’ lead at 12-8 with 3:05 until half.
“We did some good things in the first half,” Edler said. “We played them tough.”
The quick score gave Le-Win just enough time to recapture the lead before the break. The Panthers perfectly implemented the 2-minute drill, with backs running to the outside to get out of bounds and spiking the ball to move down the field over 11 plays and keeping a timeout in their pocket to use in the closing seconds. England found paydirt on a 7-yard run with 12 seconds left — and added the two-point run — as Le-Win took a 16-12 lead at the half.
The Panthers seized control for good in the first 7 minutes of the third quarter.
First, Le-Win used its dynamic rush attack to travel 56 yards on 13 runs that ate 5:57 of clock, capped with a 3-yard TD run by England. When the Warriors fumbled away the ensuing kickoff, it took Le-Win just two plays for Block to bust loose for a 33-yard scoring run that suddenly gave the Panthers a 30-12 lead at the 5:05 mark.
“We just slacked in the third quarter, and that’s when great teams like Lena-Winslow will take advantage of it,” Edler said. “Whatever the reason is, you can’t do that against great teams. We’ll learn from this and get back at it.”
The Warriors never recovered, getting stifled into an ugly negative-18 yards of offense in the second half and allowing a safety to close the scoring after gaining 156 yards in the first half.
“We showed a lot of heart in the fourth quarter,” Edler said. “They never gave up. They could have pounded a couple more in the end zone there but we didn’t let them. We’re trying to build a program. Coach A’s done a great job over there and you have to stop the run. Today, we weren’t able to do that.”