Western Dubuque and Cedar Rapids Xavier’s highly anticipated rematch on the gridiron will remain between the top two ranked teams in the state.
The Bobcats (6-0) received seven first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the Class 3A rankings, while the Saints (6-0) earned two first-place nods and stayed at No. 2 ahead of their gigantic tilt on Friday night at Buchman Field in Epworth. Xavier beat WD for the state championship last season.
In Class 4A, Dubuque Senior (4-2) received a vote. West Des Moines Valley (6-0) remained No. 1.
In Class A, Edgewood-Colesburg (5-1) moved back up two spots to No. 7. West Hancock (6-0) remained atop the poll.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Griebel, Kilburg finish runner-up — At Bellevue, Iowa: Bellevue’s Brady Griebel finished runner-up in the boys race in 16:08, while Bellevue Marquette’s Halle Kilburg took runner-up in the girls race in 21:14 at the Marquette Invitational.
Holly Beauchamp was third for the Mohawk girls in 21:31, helping Marquette to second in the team standings. Gabby Williamson placed fourth for the Comets in 21:44.
The Comet boys placed third in the team standings.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Scales Mound 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Hornets battled and pulled out a 25-17, 25-23 sweep of the Wildcats.