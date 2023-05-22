The fifth time proved to be the charm for the 54th opening night at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway on Sunday night.
The 3/8ths-mile high banked dirt track saw its season opener originally rained out on April 23 and again on April 30 and on May 14 after a scheduled Sunday night off on May 7. A test-and-tune event on April 16 at Dubuque Speedway also fell victim to inclement weather.
Luke Merfeld fronted a 1-2-3 finish by Dubuque drivers in the 25-lap IMCA Late Model feature race. He moved up three spots from his starting position to beat Joel Callahan and Ron Klein to the checkers. Bryce Garnhart, of Lanark, Ill., finished fourth, and Gary Webb, of Blue Grass, Iowa, placed fifth in the 17-car main event.
Webb and Callahan won the two heat races.
Recommended for you
Jeff Larson, of Freeport, Ill., improved nine spots from his starting position to beat pole sitter Ryan Duhme, of LaMotte, Iowa, to the checkers in the 20-lap IMCA Modified feature. Dubuque’s Dustin Wilwert Jason Schueller and Jed Freiburger rounded out the top five in the 11-car feature race.
Lee Kinsella, of Peosta, Iowa, parlayed his pole position to a victory over Gage Neal, of Anamosa, Iowa, in the 15-lap IMCA Stock Car feature. Jerry Miles, of Bernard, Iowa; Dubuque’s Mitchell Evens; and Chase Zaruba, of Sabula, Iowa, rounded out the top five in the six-car feature.
Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., started on the pole and Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill, Iowa, had the No. 2 spot for the 15-lap IMCA SportMod feature, and they finished in those same positions. The top five also included Jarrett Franzen, of Maquoketa, Iowa; Wes Digman, of Cuba City, Wis.; and Justin Becker, of Bernard. The feature race included 11 drivers.
Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill., jumped four spots from his starting position to win the 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature race ahead of Jared Miles, of Bernard. Dubuque’s David Crimmins; Randy LaMar, of Buffalo, Iowa; and Jordan Miles, of Bernard, completed the top five in the 21-car feature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.