The fifth time proved to be the charm for the 54th opening night at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway on Sunday night.

The 3/8ths-mile high banked dirt track saw its season opener originally rained out on April 23 and again on April 30 and on May 14 after a scheduled Sunday night off on May 7. A test-and-tune event on April 16 at Dubuque Speedway also fell victim to inclement weather.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.