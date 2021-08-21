BENTON, Wis — On April 9, Cuba City and Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg competed in a hard-fought game during the alternate spring season. The Cubans won that one by a touchdown.
Just four months later, they had a rematch on the opening night of prep football in Wisconsin.
This time Cuba City left no doubt, throttling the Knights, 50-14, on Friday.
“Team win,” Cubans quarterback Beau Kopp said. “It takes 11 guys on offense and 11 guys on defense; great team win tonight.”
The Cubans scored early on their first drive of the game when Kopp connected with Mason Reese on a 15-yard fade pattern to take a 6-0 lead.
Cuba City added on its next possession to extend the lead. Kopp found Carter Olson on a 45-yard post just three plays in. After Jackson Soja’s extra point, the Cubans led 13-0.
B/SM/S answered back with a 10-play drive the very next possession after Jacob Duerr fired a beauty off his back leg to Charlie Wiegel on third down for a 44-yard scoring reception. After the two-point conversion, the Knights were within five.
But the Cubans were relentless — namely Olson.
Olson found the end zone two more times before the half was over. On consecutive Cuban drives, he scored on an 18-yard run, followed by a 77-yard kickoff return. The senior intercepted a pass toward the end of the half to thwart a Knights scoring drive.
Duerr tried to keep B/SM/S in the game when he found Nevada Sandlin on another back-leg 82-yard rocket for a touchdown. But after a safety and another Kopp scoring pass to Chayse Barth for 35 yards, the Cubans led, 36-14, at the break.
Olson finished the first half with a footprint on all facets of the Cubans scoring attack — one touchdown reception, one rushing score and the momentum-swinging kickoff return.
“First game of the year with these boys, so it felt really good to come out and play like that,” Olson said. “I think every single one of those runs came off a nice block from one of my teammates. We got a lot of energy from the sidelines, so that’s always fun, the crowd was huge, it was perfect.”
Kopp finished the first half 6-for-8 through the air for 135 yards and three touchdown passes.
With his two big touchdown passes, the Knights’ Duerr went into the break with 190 yards passing, but his team was in too big of a hole to climb out of.
Kopp proved in the first 24 minutes that his arm was in midseason form, so he opted to use his legs in the second half. After a 15-yard fourth-down completion to Blake Bussan on the first drive of the half, Kopp found the end zone on a 3-yard keeper to cap off a seven-play attack and extend the lead to 43-14.
Kopp put the final touches on a five-touchdown night — three passing and two rushing — with a 7-yard scamper with 1:59 to go in the third quarter to complete the Cubans’ 50-point outburst.
The senior signal caller said an opening-night performance like this will certainly boost his team’s confidence going forward.
“It absolutely gives us quite a bit of confidence going forward,” he said. “Coming into the first game, you are never sure what to expect, but yeah, this helps.”
Cuba City coach Guy Kopp made sure to credit the offensive line and defense for their efforts.
“We knew the skill positions were going to be dominant because we brought everybody back,” he said. “The question was how would our O-line do and I thought they did outstanding. They were really the ones that answered the bell tonight. Defensively, I thought we had a really good game plan coming out to stop their run. We made a few mistakes getting beat deep … but we really did a good job up front.”