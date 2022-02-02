The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association last week named Loras College junior Kassie Parker as its women’s cross country national scholar athlete of the year.
Parker, a former Clayton Ridge prep, became the program’s first winner of the award just months after she won the NCAA Division III championship, also a program first, in a course-record time of 20:11.1 in Louisville, Ky. Her time was 0.2 seconds off her 6,000-meter school record and gave her a 17-second gap on the field.
Parker became a three-time cross country all-American this fall and earned the USTFCCCA National and Regional Athlete of the Year honors in addition to taking the NCAA Division III Midwest Region and American Rivers Conference titles.
This fall, Parker broke the school record in the 6,000-meter run twice and improved her own 5,000-meter record by 15 seconds. She was a four-time A-R-C Athlete of the Week honoree and collected National Athlete of the Week awards twice. Her only loss this fall came at the hands of five Division I University of Notre Dame runners at the National Catholic Championship in September.
Parker, a kinesiology major, highlighted Loras’ academic team effort, as the Duhawks earned their 27th consecutive scholar award. To qualify, programs must hold a 3.1 cumulative team grade point average. Loras posted a 3.54 team GPA.
Loras’ Brianna Renner, of West Bend, Wis.; Kaylee Osterberger, of Dubuque; and Alexis Riesberg, of Grimes, Iowa, earned all-academic honors by posting a cumulative GPA of at least 3.30 on a 4.0 scale and finishing in the top-25 percent of their regional championship meet.
The University of Dubuque women landed all-academic team accolades by posting a 3.76 cumulative GPA. Shaelyn Hostager, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout, earned the individual honor while competing for Wartburg College.
The Loras men also earned also earned scholar all-academic team honors, while senior Joey Schultz, a former Dubuque Hempstead prep, and sophomore Ryan Harvey, a Bartlett, Ill., native earned individual all-academic honors. It is the fourth award in five seasons for the Duhawks as a team and third career award for Schultz.
The University of Dubuque men’s team garnered all-academic team accolades by posting a 3.55 cumulative GPA. Mark Biechler, a senior from Apple Valley, Minn., and Tyler Cernohous, a senior from River Falls, Wis., represented the Spartans individually on the academic team.
Luther College’s Dan Iselin, a senior who prepped at Platteville, and Wartburg College senior Joe Freiburger, a Western Dubuque grad, also collected the individual scholar honor.
Burns named all-tournament — The University of Northern Iowa’s Maggie Burns, a former Dubuque Senior multi-sport athlete, earned all-tournament accolades at the National Collegiate Rugby Women’s All Star 7s National Cup after helping the Midwest all-star team to a runner-up finish. The tournament took place Jan. 22-23 at the Houston Sabercats’ facility. More than 200 players, representing more than 65 schools across the country, were selected based on tryouts and coach nominations. Burns’ UNI teammate, Ciara Stanerson-Edwards, also made the Division I all-tournament team.
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Amanda Williams earned all-tournament honors in the Small College division after helping the Great Waters all-star team to a runner-up finish.
Pfeiffer hits season best in 200 backstroke — University of Iowa sophomore swimmer Anna Pfeiffer, a former Western Dubuque student who swam for Dubuque Senior, set a season best this weekend with a 2:05.18 in the 200-yard backstroke at the University of Minnesota. The Hawkeyes fell to Minnesota, 299-41, and Northwestern, 295-42, in the triangular.
Birt lands CCIW award — Millikin senior Bradan Birt, a former state champion at Western Dubuque, won his second College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin wrestler of the week award on Tuesday. Birt won the 165 pound title with a 5-0 record at the 80th Pete Willson Invitational, hosted by Wheaton College. Birt improved to 30-0 this season and was named the tournament’s George Olson Outstanding Wrestler, as well as the Jack Swartz Award for most falls in the least amount of time. Birt finished with four falls and one technical fall.
UW-P’s Shields honored by WIAC — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Quentin Shields has been named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week. The senior from Chicago scored a career-high 32 points in a 76-72 win over UW-La Crosse on Jan. 26 to move into the school’s top five in career scoring with 1,553 points.
Orr jets to honor — UW-Platteville’s Gwen Orr, a senior from DeForest, Wis., earned the WIAC women’s track athlete of the week award. Orr won the 60-meter dash and 200-meter dash at the Spartan Invitational hosted by the University of Dubuque. Her 200-meter dash time of 25.56 seconds broke her school record and ranks No. 2 in the WIAC and No. 6 on the NCAA Division III Performance List. Orr’s 60-meter dash time of 7.86 seconds equals her season best and is currently ranks No. 4 in the WIAC.
Clarke’s Lewandowski feted — The Heart of America Conference selected Clarke University’s Stephen Lewandowski as its men’s volleyball defender of the week. The junior from Rockford, Ill., collected 28 total blocks, averaging 1.75 blocks per set in five total matches. He also recorded 28 total kills, for 1.75 kills per set.
Webb named Heart bowler of week — Clarke’s Tanner Webb, a freshman from Brentwood, Calif., landed the Heart of America Conference’s men’s bowler of the week award. Webb won the 83-person Clarke Invitational at Cherry Lanes with a five-game score of 1,105 total pins to edge Lincoln Memorial University’s Ian Friesner by two pins.
Loras’ Jasa named A-R-C athlete of week — Loras College’s Mike Jasa, a junior from Cedar Rapids Prairie, won the American Rivers Conference’s male athlete of the week award on Monday after leading the No. 2-ranked Duhawks to the team title at the UD Spartan Invitational on Saturday. Jasa won the 400-meter dash in 49.18, clocking the second fastest time in NCAA Division III this season. He was also a member of the 4x400-meter relay team that ran the nation’s fastest time (3:17.56).
Collier leaps to A-R-C honor — The University of Dubuque’s Aaliyah Collier, a freshman from Glendale Heights, Ill., won the A-R-C women’s field athlete of the week award after leading the Spartans to a runner-up finish at the UD Spartan Invitational. Collier won the high jump (1.56m), finished second in the triple jump (11.25m), took third in the long jump (5.33m) and was a part of the second-place 4x400-meter relay team (4:07.63).
Glennon picks UD — Dubuque Hempstead senior hitter Ashley Glennon will continue her volleyball career at the University of Dubuque in the fall. Glennon led the Mustangs this season with 215 kills, along with 353 digs and 18 aces while earning first team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division.
Link to golf for Duhawks — Dubuque Wahlert senior Alex Link will continue his golf career at Loras in the fall. In his senior season, Link averaged 41.08 strokes in nine-hole events and 83.91 in 18-hole events.
Leahy breaks UW-P record — Brianna Leahy, a senior from Shullsburg, Wis., broke the University of Wisconsin-Platteville indoor shot put record this weekend at the University of Dubuque meet. Her toss of 48 feet, 8.25 inches beat the previous mark by more than two feet, ranks as the top throw in NCAA Division III this season and 20th best throw ever. Leahy finished 15th at the 2021 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships.