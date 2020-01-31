EPWORTH, Iowa — The start of the game certainly didn’t have overtime written all over it.
But this one was just too good to only last four quarters.
Iowa Class 4A No. 9-ranked Dubuque Hempstead built a big lead early, but needed overtime to get past host Western Dubuque, 54-46, in Mississippi Valley Conference boys prep basketball action Friday.
Hempstead raced out to a 13-0 lead as WD turned the ball over on its first five trips up the floor. Meanwhile, Hempstead got a pair of 3-pointers from Nick Kaesbauer and another from Michael Duax.
That would be a sign of things to come as Kaesbauer and Duax would hit more clutch 3-pointers late in the game to help the Mustangs improve to 12-3. Duax scored a game-high 18 points and Kaesbauer had 11.
“(WD) has been playing really well lately,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “We knew we were going to get their best punch, especially after (the 13-0 lead). I think we took our foot off the gas a bit and WD got the game to their pace.”
By the time Dylan Johnson launched WD’s first field goal attempt — a missed 3-pointer — nearly 3 minutes had ticked off the clock.
Bryce Ploessl’s tip in off a Payton Quagliano miss finally put the Bobcats on the board at the 4:50 mark of the opening stanza.
Hempstead cooled off, though, missing six of its next eight shots, and as bad as it started for WD, the Bobcats overcame eight early turnovers and trailed just 17-11 after one quarter.
Duax connected on two straight buckets to open the second to keep Hempstead’s lead hovering at or near double-digits. But Garrett Baumhover buried a pair of mid-range jumpers and Nick Bryant rang home a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left before halftime for WD and this one went to the break anything but decided.
Hempstead’s Jack Sabers provided an offensive spark for Hempstead, but picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter and did not return until there was 3:19 left in regulation. Sabers finished with 11 points, but his absence helped open the door for the Bobcats.
Johnson came up big for WD in the third with six of his team-high 15 points. He also had a team-high 11 rebounds. Baumhover, who added nine for WD, gave the Bobcats their first lead of the game with a gutsy driving layup in traffic with just over a minute left in the third. Then, after Hempstead answered, the junior buried a dazzling jumper from inside the paint as the third quarterclock expired to send the Bobcats to the fourth with a 35-33 lead.
Just like the opening quarter, Kaesbauer and Duax came up with huge 3-pointers down the stretch. Kaesbauer connected after WD had pulled ahead by its biggest lead (four points).
Then with 57 seconds left, Duax’s trey tied the game at 45. Duax nearly pulled off a circus shot as regulation expired on a lob pass, but the game went to extra time.
“Give a lot of credit to WD. They didn’t stop fighting,” Duax said. “And honestly never did we.”
The only points scored in overtime came from the free-throw line. WD went cold missing all six of its shots from the field and was forced to foul. The Mustangs were up to that challenge, hitting 9 of 10 from the stripe.
“It was a good start and a good finish for us,” Kaesbauer said.
WD coach Wayne Cusick was proud of the Bobcats’ effort.
“My guys will never quit,” Cusick said. “They’ll keep fighting. We keep trying to be the best version of ourselves and one of these times we’re going to get over the hump.”