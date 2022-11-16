Loras College will take quite the contingent to the NCAA Division III national cross country championships this weekend.
The Duhawks’ men’s and women’s teams both finished in the top five at the Midwest Regional in Aurora, Ill., after being ranked No. 22 in the latest polls. The men’s squad qualified for the NCAA meet for the second consecutive season, while the women earned their first team berth in 25 years.
Defending national champion Kassie Parker, a graduate student from Guttenberg, Iowa, won the regional championship in leading the women to a fourth-place finish in the 29-team field. On Tuesday, the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named her the Midwest Region’s Female Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Brianna Renner and Dubuque Wahlert grads Kaylee Osterberger and Ellie Osterberger joined Parker on the women’s all-region team.
Luke Guttormson led the men’s team with a fifth-place finish, while Wyatt Kelly, Ryan Harvey and Julian Watson also made the all-region team. The Duhawks took third as a team in the regional meet.
The top seven-person team automatically qualified from each of the 10 regions, for a total of 10 teams. Twenty-two additional teams were selected at-large for both the men and women.
Olivet College and the Greater Lansing Sports Authority are hosting the championships Saturday at Forest Akers East Golf Course on the campus of Michigan State University in Lansing. The women’s race will begin at 10 a.m. Central, followed by the men’s race at 11 a.m.
Wartburg powered by area grads — Wartburg College running back Hunter Clasen, a former Bellevue High School standout, became the 18th player in school history and the first since 2017 to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark in a season. The No. 12-ranked Knights (10-0) ran the table for their 18th American Rivers Conference title this season and will host No. 7 UW-La Crosse (9-1) in the first round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs on Saturday in Waverly, Iowa.
Clasen leads the team with 1,061 yards on the ground and 15 touchdowns, while former Western Dubuque standout Drake George leads the Knights with 461 receiving yards.
Western Dubuque grad Ben Bryant, who set the season record for punt return yards last year, leads the team with 17 punt returns for 295 yards. He also has 359 rushing yards for five touchdowns, and 146 receiving yards for two touchdowns.
Owen Grover, a Dyersville Beckman Catholic grad, leads the Wartburg defense with 70 tackles. The A-R-C named Grover, a senior, as its football defensive player of the week on Monday. He recorded 10 tackles, including five solos, forced a fumble and had a key quarterback pressure late in a 19-14 victory over Coe.
Rampton, Griebel represent UNI at regionals — The University of Northern Iowa’s Mia Rampton, a Dubuque Senior grad, finished 143rd at the NCAA Midwest Region women’s cross country meet in Columbia, Mo. She ran a 6K time of 22:19 in dropping 33 seconds from her regional time last season.
UNI’s Brady Griebel finished 172nd in the men’s race with a 10K time of 32:29. He is a former state champion from Bellevue.
Maahs, Lueken named all-region — A pair of Coe College volleyball standouts from Dubuque County earned NCAA Division III all-region accolades last week. Maddy Maahs, who led Western Dubuque to a state championship last season, became the first player in program history to be named regional freshman of the year, while Dubuque Wahlert grad Grace Lueken joined her on the all-region first team. Coe went undefeated in the A-R-C regular season and tournament before falling in the first round of the NCAA tournament this weekend.
Maahs led NCAA Division III in assists this season with 1,210 heading into the NCAA tournament. She was tied for 15th in assists per set at 10.0. The Epworth, Iowa, native recorded 322 digs, added 81 kills and tallied 32 service aces.
Lueken led the A-R-C in total blocks with 90 on the season and finished third in hitting percentage (.304). She recorded 38 service aces and tallied 296 total kills.
A-R-C honors Liegel — Loras’ Shane Liegel, a senior 184-pounder, went a perfect 4-0 to claim his bracket title at the Luther Open on Saturday en route to being named A-R-C wrestler of the week for the fifth time in his career. Liegel earned one win by fall, one by technical fall and two by decision.
Fierst collects Heart honor — Clarke University’s Jacob Fierst received the first Heart of America Conference men’s basketball player of the week award on Monday. The senior from West Allis, Wis., led the Pride to a 3-1 record last week while averaging 25.3 points per game and shooting 53.2 percent from the floor. He had two double-doubles on the week, with a 29-point, 11-rebound performance in a 77-75 win over St. Ambrose, then scored 31 points and had 13 rebounds in a 90-76 win over Bethel (Kan.). He averaged 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on the week.
WIAC honors Schweigert — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Andrew Schweigert as its football special teams player of the week. The senior kicker/punter from Sussex, Wis., connected on a 43-yard field goal and made an extra point in the Pioneers’ 31-10 loss to UW-La Crosse on Saturday. He also punted three times for 111 yards, including a long of 47 yards.
Link helps Kirkwood to nationals — Emma Link, a 2021 graduate of Dubuque Senior, starts as a defensive specialist on the Kirkwood Community College volleyball team and ranks third in the team in digs. Kirkwood (34-8) qualified for the NJCAA DII national tournament this week in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tatianna Place, a freshman middle blocker/outside hitter from Lancaster, Wis., plays in a reserve role for the Eagles.
NICC takes 6th at Iowa Clay Target Championships — The Northeast Iowa Community College shooting sports team finished sixth in the Iowa Collegiate Clay Target Championships on Saturday in Waukee, Iowa. The Cougars competed among 175 total athletes representing 16 teams from both community colleges and four-year colleges.
Zachary Gronwoldt, of Riceville, Iowa, led the NICC men with a 91. Hailey Elsbernd, of Fort Atkinson, Iowa, led the NICC women with a 78, while Magen Brenke, of Holy Cross, Iowa, contributed a 76.
