Loras College’s Kassie Parker, a Guttenberg, Iowa, native, will look to defend her NCAA Division III national cross country championship on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich. Loras’ men’s and women’s teams qualified for nationals.

Loras College will take quite the contingent to the NCAA Division III national cross country championships this weekend.

The Duhawks’ men’s and women’s teams both finished in the top five at the Midwest Regional in Aurora, Ill., after being ranked No. 22 in the latest polls. The men’s squad qualified for the NCAA meet for the second consecutive season, while the women earned their first team berth in 25 years.

