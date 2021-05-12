Maddy Nilles simply dominated the month of April.
The North Dakota State University track & field standout, a senior from Dubuque Wahlert, received the Summit League female athlete of the month award on Monday. Athletes across all spring sports were eligible for the honor.
Nilles was the top collegiate finisher at all four of her April competitions, capping the month with another extension of her own school record in the hammer throw at the Rock Chalk Classic hosted by the University of Kansas. Her toss of 226 feet, 2 inches (68.95m) in Kansas currently ranks fourth among all NCAA Division I throwers.
She also won the hammer throw at the NDSU Spring Classic with a heave of 214-7, the Tennessee Relays with a throw of 224-3 and the Drake Relays with an effort of 222-6. In addition to her hammer throw accolades, Nilles also ranks fourth in the Summit League in the discus and fifth in the shot put this season.
Nilles won the Summit League field athlete of the week three times during the month of April. This is the first time she has been recognized with the monthly honor.
Nilles qualified for the West Regional at College Station, Texas, and will try to advance to the nationals in Eugene, Ore. She will also participate in the Olympic trials.
Bennett makes 1st start for Michigan State — Jackson Bennett, who helped Dyersville Beckman to a state baseball championship in 2017, made his first start for Michigan State University this weekend after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September. Bennett pitched two innings, allowed two earned runs on three hits and took the loss in a 3-1 home decision against Michigan.
Bennett, a sophomore who previously pitched at Kirkwood Community College, has pitched six innings over four appearances for the Spartans this season and owns an 0-1 record and 3.00 earned run average. He has allowed two earned runs while striking out and walking three.
Deardorff improves to 8-0 — The American Rivers Conference selected Coe College right-hander T.J. Deardorff, a Dubuque Senior grad, as its pitcher of the week. Deardorff picked up two wins over the weekend in an unconventional manner while improving to a perfect 8-0 mark with a 2.01 ERA.
Deardorff pitched one scoreless inning on Saturday in the resumption of Coe and Wartburg’s suspended game from the day before. The Kohawks won, 7-6, in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the 12th inning. He then started the first game of the originally scheduled doubleheader and went all seven innings while just allowing four hits and one run in a 7-1 decision. He struck out eight and walked one.
Lawrence, Digman help UW-La Crosse to WIAC title — A pair of Southwest Wisconsin natives helped the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse win its ninth straight Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s outdoor track & field title. The Eagles have won a league-record 35 titles.
Emma Lawrence, a sophomore from Benton, Wis., captured the 100- and 400-meter hurdles in 14.12 and 1:01.76. She is the fourth hurdler in league history to sweep both events at the same championships and first in UWL history.
Skye Digman, a junior from Platteville, Wis., won the hammer throw with a throw of 178 feet, 2 inches. Digman became the first UWL thrower to win the title since Kristin Raether in 2002.
Naatz wins A-R-C honor — University of Dubuque thrower Zach Naatz, a senior from Watertown, Wis., won the A-R-C men’s field performer of the week award. He won the hammer throw with a throw of 55.64 meters (182 feet, 6 inches) at the Dr. Robert Tucker Open at Loras College. He also won the shot put at 15.99 meters (52 feet, 5.5 inches). Both marks are the best in the A-R-C and top-15 in NCAA Division III.
Ferguson feted by A-R-C — University of Dubuque thrower Carrie Ferguson, a senior from Rapids City, Ill., won the A-R-C women’s field performer of the week award. She won the shot put and the hammer throw at the Tucker Open. Her winning throw of 14.07 meters (46 feet, 2 inches) in the shot put is the sixth best mark in Division III, and she took the hammer throw with an effort of 49.94 meters (163 feet, 10 inches).
Bloomquist named all-A-R-C — Loras College tennis player Kevin Bloomquist, a junior from Las Vegas, earned first-team all-A-R-C accolades in singles and doubles. He was an honorable mention selection two years ago.
The honorable mention selections included Loras’ Riley Collins, a junior from Dubuque Wahlert; Loras’ Thomas Kampmier, a freshman from Rockford, Ill.; and Dubuque’s Stefan Zrnic, a freshman from Greendale, Wis.
Bakkestuen earns another WIAC honor — The WIAC on Tuesday named the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Claire Bakkestuen as its softball player of the week. The sophomore first baseman from Forest Lake, Minn., finished the week with a .485 batting average, 1.273 slugging percentage and three home runs. Last week, Bakkestuen earned the WIAC pitcher of the week award.
Neff headed to UW-Platteville — Skylar Neff, a senior at Warren (Ill.) High School, on Monday signed a national letter of intent to play football at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in the fall. Neff starred on the offensive and defensive lines for the powerhouse Black Hawk/Warren co-operative program.