My worst nightmare came in the wee hours of May 6, 1997.
My family was in the process of moving to a new house. I was about to move away from my neighborhood friends, who all lived within three houses of us. On top of that, I was being asked to do unspeakable things for the first time — like clean my room so that it was presentable while prospective home buyers poked their heads through it.
Somehow, this all manifested itself in a dream in which the “real” reason my parents were forcing me to do these chores was because they wanted to get rid of me. I was eventually adopted by a zoo and forced to live in a gorilla cage where my only sustenance was fruit that I shared with apes — and I hated fruit.
I awoke in the middle of the night sobbing. I stirred my parents and explained my nightmare to them. My mom had the instant cure:
The Bulls.
The next day I was pulled from school for a trip downtown with dad to watch Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the Chicago Bulls from the 20th row of an NBA Playoff game.
Mom was going to wait until that morning to surprise me. No, she didn’t just “summon” 1990s Bulls tickets. They required weeks, if not months, of careful planning to obtain as well as a boatload of dollars and a piece of her soul.
The power of Jordan is very real, even to this day. ESPN is two weeks into airing “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series depicting the Bulls’ last championship run in 1998. The ratings are record-setting.
And when you see the little boy running up to Jordan’s sports car at a busy intersection, or kids telling the local news station that they chose Bulls tickets over Christmas presents, that was me. That was every kid who grew up in Chicagoland during that time.
The day after the Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks, 100-97, to take a 1-0 lead in their ’97 series, I was the most popular kid in second grade. Because I was “there.” I had shared oxygen with MJ and Phil Jackson. A classmate maybe thought he might’ve possibly seen me on live TV during a Chicago Bulls game, which officially made me “famous.”
Every kid who had even the slightest brush with the Bulls became an instant recess legend. One of my classmates snapped a blurry picture of Jordan getting out of his car. None of us were allowed to touch the photo, because — and we all agreed — it was going to be worth millions one day.
We all begged our moms to take us to Space Jam the week it came out.
We’d spend our whole allowances on basketball cards hoping any one of the dozens of packs we bought from Walgreens produced “a Jordan.”
The posters in our rooms contained either the “Dream Team” or MJ’s dunk contest winner from 1988.
You had to wait in line to play NBA Jam at the arcade.
Please don’t take this to heart. But, yeah, I’m kind of bragging here. The Bulls were a big, big deal. They were easily the most captivating sports dynasty of my lifetime (six titles in eight years), and my family lived next door to it. I saw it unfiltered the night after my worst dream.
Bulls mania trickled into our daily elementary school existence. They were an education tool. That grade school-level Jordan biography taught us to read. The Bulls-Knicks score taught us how to add and subtract. At home, we weren’t allowed to watch the Bulls until we finished our dinner and our homework.
The Bulls were one of the few things that got me to sit still during those younger years. “The Last Dance” has caused me to harken back to some fond times in that living room in the old house where at a young age I’d be still for once, glued to the television around family while we all eagerly awaited the next way the Bulls were going to amaze us — together.
These are hard times, yet somehow these Bulls still have the power to remove me from our latest nightmare.
If you doubt that power, I want you to look up the song “Sirius” by the Alan Parsons Project and tell me you haven’t heard it played during the last high school basketball game you watched. I have it on an old cassette tape, but you can’t touch it. It’s going to be worth millions someday.