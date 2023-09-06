Jada Wills backed up a stellar opening weekend with yet another defensive gem.
The Drake University defensive specialist earned her second consecutive MVC volleyball defensive player of the week award on Tuesday after giving the Bulldogs another spark. In the process, she has risen to the top of the NCAA Division I charts in a pair of key defensive statistics.
Wills, a former Dubuque Hempstead and Dyersville Beckman Catholic all-stater, played all 10 sets at the Cougar Challenge in Pullman, Wash. Against No. 17-ranked Washington State, Wills recorded three assists and a weekend-best 28 digs and finished the weekend with 66 digs for a 6.60 digs per set average. Drake defeated Tulsa and Northwestern State at the tournament to improve to 2-4 overall.
Recommended for you
Wills leads the MVC in total digs by a wide margin. She ranks second in the country with 142 digs and averages an NCAA-best 6.17 digs per set through the first two weekends of the season.
Bunjes named A-R-C female athlete of week — University of Dubuque senior golfer Brooke Bunjes earned the American Rivers Conference female athlete of the week award after earning medalist honors and leading the Spartans to the team championship this weekend in the Coe College Kohawk Classic at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Rockford, Ill., native and three-time all-conference performer carded rounds of 76-71-147 to finish four shots clear of second place, and her 71 set the school record for lowest round.
The Spartans won the 12-team tournament with a two-day total of 312-302-614. They also set a school record for lowest 18-hole round with the 302.
Clasen lands A-R-C male athlete of week award — Wartburg College fifth-year senior running back Hunter Clasen, a Bellevue High School graduate and Springbrook, Iowa, native, earned the A-R-C male athlete of the week award and the football player of the week award after he led the No. 3-ranked Knights to a 62-35 win over Monmouth College on Saturday night. Clasen ran for 247 yards while recording six touchdowns to break a 26-year-old school record for most rushing touchdowns in a game.
Clasen caught two passes for a total of five yards in the victory while setting a new career mark in rushing yards. He was the A-R-C Offensive Most Valuable Player last fall.
Rochford lands defensive honor — The A-R-C selected Wartburg junior defensive back Parker Rochford, an Edgewood-Colesburg grad, as its football defensive player of the week. The junior recorded three interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, to match his career high in interceptions and tie the school record. Rochford also recorded five total tackles and three pass breakups.
Talmadge kicks to recognition — Loras College junior kicker Scott Talmadge, an Ankeny, Iowa, native earned the A-R-C football special teams player of the week award. He went a perfect 6-for-6 on extra point attempts, including the game-winning PAT in the final minute of a 42-41 victory over Benedictine. He also recorded seven kickoffs totaling 332 yards.
Powell spikes A-R-C award — Unversity of Dubuque senior outside hitter Emma Powell, an Eldridge North Scott grad, won the A-R-C volleyball offensive player of the week award after leading the Spartans to a 4-0 showing and earning all-tournament honors at the Ripon College Classic. She recorded 73 kills over the four matches.
Hoskins feted for defense — Loras junior setter Sara Hoskins, a Pleasant Valley grad, won the A-R-C volleyball defensive player of the week award. She recorded 26 digs and eight blocks in helping the Duhawks to a 3-1 record during the week. She also had 10 kills on 22 attempts and 71 assists.