wills

Drake University’s Jada Wills earned her second consecutive Missouri Valley Conference defensive player of the week award on Tuesday.

 Drake University

Jada Wills backed up a stellar opening weekend with yet another defensive gem.

The Drake University defensive specialist earned her second consecutive MVC volleyball defensive player of the week award on Tuesday after giving the Bulldogs another spark. In the process, she has risen to the top of the NCAA Division I charts in a pair of key defensive statistics.

