Karlie Welbes and Anna Pfeiffer have been best of swimming buddies as long as they can remember, and they’ve spent most of that career sharing club or city records.
So, the two seniors thought it appropriate on Saturday they share athlete of the year award at the Clinton Regional swim meet.
“It was just about perfect. Very fitting,” said Welbes, a Dubuque Wahlert standout who had a hand in three titles Saturday and will swim for the University of Northern Iowa next fall. “We’ve been so close to each other in our times — we’ve actually tied each other a few times — and we’ve never thought that one of us is better than the other. It felt right that we shared this in our second-to-last high school meet.”
Welbes and Pfeiffer, a Western Dubuque student who swims for Dubuque Senior, shared a hug and posed for photos after learning of the honor also shared with Bettendorf’s Sami Roemer. Pfeiffer, a University of Iowa recruit, also earned athlete of the year in the Mississippi Valley Conference last month.
“We’ve been swimming together forever, so I guess this was just meant to be,” Pfeiffer, a two-time winner on Saturday, said of Welbes. “What makes it even more special for both of us is that it’s not all about what you do in the water. It’s about your character, too.
“So, for us to win this at a meet (with seven Mississippi Athletic Conference schools) who don’t know us as well as the MVC teams we swim against makes it all the more special.”
Bettendorf won the team title with 484 points. Wahlert finished second with 421 points and 15 entries for next week’s state meet in Marshalltown, Senior took fourth with 253.5 points and seven entries, and Hempstead placed sixth with 160 points and four state entries.
Karlie Welbes broke her own school record by winning the 200 yard freestyle in 1:54.09, also won the 500 freestyle in 5:06.57 and anchored the winning 200 free relay of Alaina Schmidt, Hayley Welbes and Tori Michel, who went 1:38.94. Michel gave the Golden Eagles a fourth regional champion by swimming a 58.94 in the 100 butterfly.
“This season, for whatever reason, I’ve been kind of second-guessing myself a lot,” said Michel, who also finished second with a 59.05 in the 100 backstroke. “So, I came into today really nervous, even though I’d won a regional title before. It means so much to me to win one today, and it gives me so much confidence going into state next week. Now, I know I can do it.”
The Eagles also advanced the 200 medley relay of Avery Schmidt, Alaina Schmidt, Michel and Zoe Heiar, who went 1:50.69 to finish third. The 400 free relay of Karlie Welbes, Kenna Wolbers, Hayley Welbes and Heiar went 3:38.63 to finish second.
Heiar took second with a 1:00.35 in the 100 butterfly; and the Eagles got third-place performances out of Alaina Schmidt (24.93 in the 50) and Heiar (1:08.55 in the 100 breaststroke). Alaina Schmidt (1:08.57) took fourth and Ariana Yaklich (1:09.11) sixth to give Wahlert three breaststroke state qualifiers. Avery Schmidt advanced with a fifth in the backstroke in 1:01.12.
Maria Kircher qualified for state diving on Thursday.
“It was a spectacular day,” Wahlert coach Emily Snyder said. “They were ready, they were excited. It’s been such a great team effort all year, and it really showed again today.”
Pfeiffer swept the sprint titles, going 24.03 in the 50 and 52.59 in the 100. She led off the fourth-place 200 medley relay of Claire Wedewer, Tabitha Monahan and Taylor Kremer that went 1:52.39. The Rams also took fourth and advanced to state in the 400 free relay after Monahan, Maci Boffeli, Wedewer and Pfeiffer placed fourth in 3:41.48.
Wedewer also qualified in a pair of individual events. She took fifth in the 200 individual medley in 2:13.22 and claimed seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.55.
Senior advanced the 200 freestyle relay team of Boffeli, Lauren Fetzer, Izzy Gile and Kremer. They posted a time of 1:45.29 to take fourth at regionals.
Samantha Fish headlined Hempstead’s effort with three state qualifying swims. She finished third in the 100 backstroke in 59.70 and fourth in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.51 after leading off the fifth-place 200 medley relay. That relay included Molly Duehr, Emily Rober and Faith Jasper and went 1:55.05.
Duehr advanced to state in the 100 breaststroke with an eighth-place 1:10.67.