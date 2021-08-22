Here is a capsule look at area prep volleyball teams in Iowa this season:
WAMAC CONFERENCE
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Todd Troutman (25th year, 607-195-55)
Last season — 29-10, lost to Hudson in regional semifinal
Returning starters — Kiersten Schmitt (Sr., OH), Olivia Hogan (Sr., L), Leah Wessels (Sr., S), Lauren Osterhaus (Sr., MH), Kamryn Klas (Sr., OH), Jenna Lansing (Jr., RS)
Other returning letterwinners — Jami Kruse (Sr., OH), Jasmyn Hoeger (Sr., RS), Shelby Pirc (Jr., MH)
Promising newcomers — Addie Burlage (Jr., S), Elisabeth Kerper (Jr., OH), Mia Maiers (Jr., OH), Hannah McDermott (Jr., MH), Shea Steffen (Jr., S), Tessa Tauke (Jr., DS), Ellyse White (Jr., OH), Reese Osterhaus (Soph., S/OH)
Outlook — After reaching the Iowa Class 2A state championship game two years ago and earning a runner-up trophy, the Trailblazers appeared destined to return and make another run last fall. However, Beckman ran into the buzzsaw of Hudson in regionals and suffered an early exit in the semifinals. With six starters back in the lineup and a deep, talented roster at his disposal, longtime coach Troutman is leading a group of players seeking redemption. Schmitt, a two-time all-state selection and Iowa State University recruit, delivered 305 kills, 240 assists and 110 digs last season and is in line for a huge senior campaign. Klas added 178 kills and will be looked upon as a strong second option, while Hogan returns as an all-state libero with 429 digs last season. Class 2A is an often loaded field, but expect Beckman to be in the conversation down the stretch.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Nicole Snyder
Last season — 14-15, lost to Davenport Assumption in regional semifinal
Key players — Tenley Cavanagh (Sr., S/RS), Carley Davis (Sr., MH)
Outlook — The Cardinals were up and down last fall but closed on a strong note in losing to Assumption in a regional semifinal. Cavanagh will steer the offense once again this season after delivering 489 assists last year. Davis led the team with 52 blocks and added 55 kills.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Brett Mather
Last season — 30-12, lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier in Class 4A state championship match
Key players — Carlee Smith (Sr., S/OH), Kayla Felton (Sr., DS), Ella Koloc (Sr., L), Allie Demmer (Jr., MH/RS)
Outlook — The Hawks put together one of the greatest seasons in program history last fall, with everything coming together down the stretch to reach the state final and earn a runner-up trophy. While the loss of Ava Hauser’s team-high 334 kills will be difficult to overcome, most of the pieces return in what should be another big year for WD. Smith had a standout campaign with 1,002 assists last year, while Koloc fronted the Hawks in digs (436), Demmer in blocks (62) and Felton in aces (60).
RIVER VALLEY CONFERENCE
BELLEVUE
Coach — Brittany Glaser (first year)
Last season — 10-10, lost to Dyersville Beckman in regional quarterfinal
Returning starters — Morgan Meyer (Jr., L/DS), Ka’Lynn DeShaw (Jr., OH), Kalesia DeShaw (Jr., S/RS), Alexa Roeder (Sr., MH), Terrin Back (Jr., MH)
Other returning letterwinners — Teagan Humphrey (Soph., OH), Adessa Leibfried (Jr., DS/OH), Lauren Keil (Jr., S/DS)
Outlook — The Comets return five starters and look to build on a .500 season last fall. Ka’Lynn DeShaw had a team-high 112 kills last season, and Kalesia DeShaw delivered a team-best 279 assists. Glaser takes over the program from Jodi Heim, and Bellevue is hoping to benefit from a large freshman class that should help bolster the roster depth.
CASCADE
Coach — Mary Frake (15th year, 277-205)
Last season — 17-8, lost to Hudson in regional quarterfinal
Returning starters — Ally Hoffman (Sr., OH), McKenna Gehl (Sr., MH), Megan Smith (Sr., S), Corinne Rea (Jr., OH), Elizabeth Gibbs (Sr., DS/L), Maggie McDermott (Soph., MH)
Other returning letterwinner — Alyssa Lux (Jr., DS)
Promising newcomer — Brianna Koppes (Jr., OH)
Outlook — The Cougars return nearly a full house with six starters back in the fold after finishing second in the River Valley North Division last year, but suffering a disappointingly early playoff exit. That should motivate the returning players in making a deeper playoff run. Hoffman was a stud last year, leading the team with 206 kills, while Gehl (124 kills) and Smith (507 assists) also joined her with first team all-conference honors. Under Frake, the Cougars are always in the thick of things in league play, and they’re hoping to rebound this year with a push for state come regionals time.
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Andy Bishop (ninth year)
Last season — 8-18, lost to Springville in regional quarterfinal
Returning starters — Elise Kilburg (Jr., L/OH), Megan Kremer (Soph., MB), Sophie Long (Sr., RS)
Other returning letterwinners — Kory Kintzle (Soph., S), Josie Kintzle (Soph., OH)
Promising newcomers — Ella Tracy (Jr., MB), Gwen Schroeder (Fr., RS), Skylar Sieverding (Fr., DS)
Outlook — With five seniors graduated from last season’s squad, the Mohawks look to recharge with a mix of veteran players ready for increased roles and young, competitive up-and-comers. Kilburg and Kremer will lead the way, as Kilburg had a team-high 267 digs and Kremer added 35 kills and a team-best 15 blocks last season. As the younger players find their roles, the Mohawks aim to be a tough out when regionals come along.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Eileen Bergan (31st year, 538-370)
Last season — 15-14, lost to Dunkerton in regional quarterfinal
Returning starters — Ella Aulwes (Sr., S), Annie Hoffman (Sr., MH), Kelsey Hansel (Sr., OH), Hailey Rausch (Jr., OH)
Other returning letterwinners — Marin Gaul (Soph., OH), Mikayla Thein (Jr., OH)
Promising newcomers — Audrie Helmrichs (Soph., MH), Ellie Bockenstedt (Jr., OH), Reagan Stelken (Jr., RS)
Outlook — The Vikings search for growth this season with the loss of only one senior from a year ago. Aulwes delivered 588 assists in her first season at setter and will shoulder more responsibility with a year under her belt. Hoffman (262 kills last year) and Hansel (177) will be the top hitters, but more threats will need to emerge to make the offense more diverse.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Abby DeGroot (first year)
Last season — 15-13, lost to Starmont in regional quarterfinal
Returning starters — Kylee Chestnut (Sr., MH), Carissa Sabers (Sr., S/MH)
Other returning letterwinners — Avery Krapfl (Sr., DS/L), Molly Anderegg (Sr., MH), Leah Ries (Sr., DS)
Promising newcomers — Lilly Huber (Soph., DS), Anna Deutmeyer (Jr., OH), Kennedy Rausch (Jr., S), Haley Ronnebaum (Soph., OH), McKenna Thompson (Soph., L), Kendra Hillers (Sr., DS)
Outlook — The Wildcats are changing things up this fall under new coach DeGroot, who is taking over the program from her mother, Brandy Whittenbaugh. DeGroot’s assistant, Morgan Nefzger, is taking over for her mom as well, former assistant Melissa Dutra. With the coaching change comes different philosophies, as the Wildcats are switching defenses and setters, with the former setter becoming a middle hitter.
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Adam Radcliffe
Last season — 12-8, lost to Sumner-Fredericksburg in regional semifinal
Key players — JayLyn Moore (Sr., OH/MH), Mara Pierce (Sr., S)
Outlook — The Eagles will be looking to the leadership of their four seniors this year, and leading the way are Moore and Pierce. Moore fronted Clayton Ridge last fall with 120 kills, and Pierce delivered 327 assists. If those players can improve their production and spots fill in around them, the Eagles could find another winning campaign.