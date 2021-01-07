Following his freshman year, Dubuque Hempstead’s George Holesinger decided his winters were better spent in the pool than on the basketball court.
The now junior has earned quite the name for himself in the water and entered the holiday break with the third-fastest time in Iowa in the 100-yard freestyle. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week’s time of 48.21 ranks behind only Waukee’s A.J. Abram (47.49) and Ankeny’s Lance Swanepoel (47.99).
“George is really a special athlete,” Hempstead swim coach Rick Loeffelholz said. “He tried basketball and it just wasn’t for him, so decided to join us for his sophomore season. He committed to it, and he has worked extremely hard since making that decision.”
As a sophomore, Holesinger was a four-event state qualifier and finished 16th in the 200 freestyle in 1:46.26 and 18th in the 100 freestyle in 48.46. In addition, he swam legs on the 19th-place 400 free relay (3:21.18) and the 21st-place 200 free relay (1:31.18).
“I have been swimming since I was 5 years old, so I have experience, but I was still surprised to do that well my first year back,” Holesinger said. “Once I made the decision to go out for the team, I really hit it hard and was in the pool as much as I could be.”
Last month, Holesinger won the 100 freestyle in 48.21 and was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle at the seven-team River King Invitational in Clinton.
“I was really happy with how I performed at that meet,” he said. “I have some big goals this year and I know that the only times that really matter are the ones at the end of the season.”
Holesinger said he would like to see himself earn a top-five finish in either the 100 or 200 freestyle at the state meet this season.
“He doesn’t back down from a challenge, and he’s very competitive,” Loeffelholz said. “Once he grabs a hold of something, watch out.”
Holesinger currently has his eyes on the 200-freestyle school record, held by his older brother, David.
“I think I will be able to break it this year,” he said. “I have enjoyed finding the fun in the sport and I love the competitiveness of it. There is always a challenge to make yourself faster.”
Added Loeffelholz: “George is a key ingredient with how this program moves forward. He has a tremendous work ethic, and he is a prime example of how if one sport doesn’t work out for you, you should give something else a try.”