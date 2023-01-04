EPWORTH, Iowa — The monkey is finally off their back.
The Western Dubuque Bobcats have been close, but until Tuesday night, had yet to reach the win column.
In a battle of teams desperately trying to find some post-holiday momentum, Western Dubuque notched its first win of the season behind a 22-point third-quarter surge, outlasting rival Dubuque Hempstead, 60-43, at Western Dubuque High School.
“You can tell they wanted it so bad,” WD coach Amy Ostwinkle said. “We’ve worked hard for it this whole break. So, now we can just go out there a little more relaxed.”
The Bobcats (1-9) also snapped a three-game losing streak to the Mustangs.
Carson Koerperich led a balanced WD scoring attack with 19 points. Brooklyn Firzlaff — behind five second-half 3-pointers — added a career-high 16, and Karrington Asp contributed 12.
“I just had confidence in our team,” Firzlaff said. “We knew what we had to do and we just powered through.”
Hempstead’s Camdyn Kay had 17 points, and Chandler Houselog had 15, but the Mustangs (1-9) got very little scoring help elsewhere.
The Bobcats surged out of the opening tip with three quick scores. Koerperich followed a layup with a 3-pointer to put the home team ahead, 7-0, before 2 minutes had elapsed.
But the Mustangs’ two veteran scoring leaders steadied their team. Houselog closed the gap with two consecutive makes from distance, and Kay added another to knot the score at 9-9. Kay closed the opening frame with a bucket and a foul to put Hempstead ahead, 12-11.
The tandem continued to carry the load offensively, accounting for all of Hempstead’s 20 first-half points. Kay netted 11 in the opening 16 minutes, while Houselog added nine.
Conversely, WD saw five players record baskets in the first half, led by Koerperich’s seven points.
That balanced scoring paid dividends to open the second half.
“In the first half, we looked very rushed,” Ostwinkle said. “We brought our bigs up to the high post, got their lower girls to slide up a bit, and we just got a lot more open looks (in the second half). That just built our confidence.”
The Bobcats grabbed their first lead since the opening quarter on Koerperich’s drive to make it 21-20. Firzlaff, who was held just to one point in the first half, drained back-to-back triples, and Hailey Wulfekuhle’s putback stretched WD’s lead to 31-25.
Consecutive makes from Koerperich and Wulfekuhle put WD’s lead to double digits, 39-27, with one quarter remaining.
“At halftime, we were like, ‘Let’s get our heads out of our butts,”’ Firzlaff said. “Let’s do what we need to do. We know what we can do.”
And though she waited until the second half to heat up, Firzlaff’s hot shooting ensured there would be no Mustang comeback. The junior guard knocked down three more triples in the fourth as the Bobcats’ lead grew to 14 points.
“When I hit that first one, I was kind of like, ‘OK, let’s go,”’ Firzlaff said. “I had some confidence and I just kept hitting them, and I knew my teammates had my back.”
With six of WD’s nine losses coming by eight points or less, Ostwinkle knew win No. 1 was just a matter of time.
“They have confidence; they’re getting confidence,” Ostwinkle said. “The record doesn’t show it, but they were due.”
