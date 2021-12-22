A pair of former area high school standouts earned women’s collegiate basketball player of the week honors after career-best performances.
Clarke University’s Nicole McDermott, a former Cascade all-stater, received the Heart of America Conference award. And Loras College’s Madison Fleckenstein, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout, landed the American Rivers Conference accolade.
On one of her best scoring stretches of her career, McDermott scored a team-high 22 points on Thursday in an 85-69 victory over Mount Mercy, then added 18 points on Saturday in a 94-61 victory over No. 19 Saint Xavier. The sophomore missed only three shots between the two games on 17 attempts to shoot 82.4 percent from the field while making all 13 of her free-throw attempts.
McDermott has reached double figures in five straight games, one game away from matching her career-high she set from Jan. 13 to Feb. 6 last season. McDermott is averaging 12.1 points per game.
Fleckenstein, a junior, scored a career-high 21 points and shot 53% from the field and 33% from behind the arc in leading the Duhawks to a 67-55 victory over Washington and Lee University. The junior also collected five rebounds, four steals, and two blocked shots.
Fleckenstein scored 12 points in Loras’ 28-point comeback fourth quarter. The Duhawks moved to a 6-3 record overall and 2-1 in league play.
Loras’ Liegel collects another honor — Loras’ Shane Liegel, the top-ranked 184-pounder in NCAA Division III, earned his second A-R-C wrestler of the week honor in two weeks on Monday. The junior from Spring Green, Wis., won all three of his matches by pin at the Gator ‘Boots’ Duals in Nashville, Tenn., as the No. 4-ranked Duhawks improved to 6-0. Liegel is a two-time all-A-R-C selection and was the league’s co-MVP last season.
Dubuque’s Geiman nominated for Cliff Harris Award — University of Dubuque junior defensive back Tyler Geiman has been nominated for the Cliff Harris Award, which is presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player and represents more than 5,000 defensive players from NCAA Divisions II and III and the NAIA.
UD’s Michael Joseph won the award in 2017 and was the first NCAA Division III honoree to claim the award. Joseph is a reserve defensive back for the Chicago Bears.
Geiman, a Beach Park, Ill., native, earned first-team all-A-R-C honors in addition to being named second-team all-American by the American Football Coaches Association and The Associated Press. He recorded 59 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He recorded a school-record tying eight interceptions and had eight pass break-ups in helping the Spartans to a 6-4 record.
Local soccer players on scholar-athlete team — The United Soccer Coaches named Loras’ Payton McDonnell, a junior from Arlington Heights, Ill., to its First-Team Scholar All-America team. The University of Dubuque’s Gloire Luwara, a senior from Rock Island, Ill., made the men’s third team.
McDonnell carries a 3.72 GPA as a biology and Spanish double major at Loras. Luwara carries 3.50 GPA in Physical Education at the University of Dubuque.
Kubitz to play for national title —Nick Kubitz, a former Dubuque Senior standout, will play for the NCAA Division I Football Championship early next month when North Dakota State faces Montana State at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
Kubitz, a 6-foot-2, 222-pound linebacker, has recorded 15 solo tackles, 13 assisted tackles and one pass breakup for the Bison, who take a 13-1 record into the national championship game. North Dakota State defeated James Madison, 20-14, in the semifinals.
Grand View includes local flavor —The Grand View University football team, which finished as the NAIA runner-up to fellow Iowa school Morningside, includes four former area high school standouts. They include: Collin Hogan, a sophomore special teams player from Western Dubuque; Paine DeLarm, a junior offensive lineman from Cascade; Jon Massman, a sophomore defensive end from Dubuque; and Garrett Baumhover, a freshman quarterback from Western Dubuque who took a redshirt year.
Unbeaten Morningside, of Sioux City, earned a 38-28 victory in the NAIA championship game Saturday night in Durham, N.C., to cap an undefeated season. Grand View, of Des Moines, also entered the game without a loss.
Kolar honored by Big 12 — The Big 12 Conference on Tuesday named Iowa State senior tight end Charlie Kolar as its Football Scholar-Athlete of the year. Kolar followed current Minnesota Vikings star Kene Nwangwu as back-to-back Iowa State winners of the award. Kolar’s mother, the former Maria Rhomberg, is a Dubuque Wahlert grad who played volleyball at Notre Dame and was a professor of criminal law at the University of Oklahoma. His father, Dr. Randall Kolar, is a professor and head of the hydrodynamic modeling group at Oklahoma.
Huehnergarth headed to Southeastern — Dyersville Beckman senior catcher Owen Huehnergarth will continue his baseball career at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa. As a junior, he hit .333 (37-for-111) with seven doubles, three triples, two home runs, 46 RBIs, 20 walks and 18 runners caught stealing, which ranked third in the state.