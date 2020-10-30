POTOSI, Wis. — The Darlington Redbirds broke a late tie with seven seconds remaining on a 25-yard field goal from senior Cole Crist as they snuck past host Potosi/Cassville on Friday night, 23-20.
The Redbirds (3-1) had a big night from junior Brady Horne, who finished the game with 37 carries for 212 yards and two first half touchdowns in his second week at running back in place of the injured Easton Evenstad.
“We saw that running the game was working well in the first half, so they just kept feeding me the ball for the final two quarters,” Horne said. “Our line did such a great job; I don’t get those yards or scores without them.”
The Redbirds scored on their opening possession on a 5-yard run from Horne, but Potosi/Cassville (3-2) responded late in the quarter on a 21-yard pass from Levi Groom to Robby Roe.
Groom finished the night 10-for-22 for 132 yards and two touchdowns, while Roe had six receptions for 71 yards.
“I thought our effort levels were off the charts tonight,” Potosi/Cassville coach Mark Siegert said. “We knew our guys would bring it tonight, and I’m just so proud of how they competed tonight. We have a lot of young guys playing out there and that makes us really excited for the future of this program.”
Both teams added scores in the second quarter to make it 14-14 at the half before the Redbirds used an interception by Breylin Goebel to set up an eventual eight yard scoring run by Cayden Rankin. The PAT failed, making it 20-14 with 5:42 remaining in the third quarter.
Potosi/Cassville knotted the score up at 20-20 late in the fourth when Groom and Roe again connected for a 15-yard touchdown with 4:16 to play. The PAT also failed.
With time winding down, the Redbirds rode the shoulders of Horne down to the 10 yard line, setting up the 25-yard field goal.
“Cole is the most clutch kicker in Darlington history,” Darlington coach Travis Winkers said. “He had the game-winner last year against the eventual state champions Lake Country Lutheran. We knew coming in that Potosi/Cassville has a good team and that it was going to be a dog fight, and it really came down to the wire.”
Darlington quarterback Braden Davis finished the game 6-for-14 for 113 yards. Potosi/Cassville’s Ashton Spitzack added 71 yards rushing on 16 carries to go along with three catches for 52 yards.