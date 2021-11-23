Jack Gilligan had perhaps the best season ever for a Dubuque Senior quarterback.
The postseason awards recognize that.
Gilligan was voted to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state first team, released this morning.
Gilligan, selected as a first-team offensive utility player, was among 16 standouts from the area to earn all-state honors, including six who were voted to first teams.
Dyersville Beckman, a state semifinalist in Class 1A, led all area programs with five selections, including first-team defensive lineman Jason Koopmann and first-team defensive back Cayden Gassmann. Trailblazers offensive lineman Brett Burlage and linebacker Elliot Naughton were second-team picks while running back Owen Huehnergarth made the third team.
West Delaware led the area with three first-team picks in Class 3A, including linebacker Wyatt Voelker, a two-time first-team selection. Offensive lineman Luke Reth and defensive back Raub Loecke were also voted to the first team.
Gilligan was joined on the 5A all-state squad by teammate Landon Sauser, a third-team kick returner.
Western Dubuque receiver Andrew Oltmanns and offensive lineman Evan Surface earned second-team honors in Class 4A. Quarterback Jack Clemens was voted to the third team.
Dubuque Wahlert receiver Carson Cummer was selected to the Class 2A third team.
Cascade running back Jack Menster was also a third-team selection in 1A. Clayton Ridge punter Caden Palmer made the Class A first team.
Gilligan completed 153 of 255 passes (60%) for a program-record 2,237 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 103 carries for 524 yards and six touchdowns.
Gilligan broke program records for career passing yards (3,340), single-season passing attempts (256) and completions (153), and single-season total offense (2,761). He tied the school mark for career completions (240) and ranks second in total offense (4,102).
Sauser averaged 21.6 yards on 14 kick returns and 9.5 yards on four punt returns. On offense, he caught 40 passes for 623 yards and four touchdowns, and ran four times for 16 yards. He also made seven tackles, six solo, on defense.
Oltmanns finished the season with 38 receptions for 733 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had eight tackles, five solo, with one tackle for loss on defense. He averaged 16.7 yards on 13 kickoff returns.
Surface was the top offensive lineman for a Western Dubuque team that passed for 2,228 yards and ran for 1,649. He recorded 39 tackles, 28 solo, with one sack and 5.5 tackles for loss on defense.
Clemens completed 126 of 226 passes (55.8%) for 2,209 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Voelker, who has committed to wrestle for the University of Northern Iowa, finished the season with 66 tackles, 56 solo, with five sacks and 22 tackles for loss. He ran the ball 147 times for 878 yards and 13 touchdowns and had one reception for eight yards.
Reth was a key blocker for a West Delaware offense that ran for 3,115 yards and passed for 1,149. He had 14.5 tackles, 14 solo, with four sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
Loecke had 43 tackles, 29 solo. He had one tackle for loss, recovered a fumble and intercepted one pass.
Cummer caught 32 passes for 738 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 23.1 yards per catch. He also had 35 tackles, all solo, and three interceptions on defense.
Koopmann and Burlage formed a potent blocking tandem for the Trailblazers, helping pave the way for an offense that rushed for 3,175 yards and passed for 1,380.
Koopmann added 29.5 tackles, 20 solo, with 3.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss on defense. Burlage had two tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss.
Gassmann intercepted a team-high four passes to go along with 20.5 tackles, 13 solo, one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. At quarterback, he completed 86 of 141 passes (61%) for 1,313 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and ran for 765 yards with nine touchdowns on 108 carries.
Naughton had 38 tackles, 21 solo, with six tackles for loss. He also had seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Huehnergarth ran for 1,629 yards and 23 touchdowns on 280 carries. He also had four receptions for 41 yards, and recorded 30.5 tackles, 19 solo, with 6.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery on defense.
Menster rushed for 1,041 yards with 18 touchdowns on 124 attempts, an average of 8.4 yards per rush. He also have seven receptions for 118 yards and a score. He made 14 tackles, 12 solo with one sack, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception. He also returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown.
Palmer averaged 43.6 yards on 34 punts. He had 12 touchbacks on 18 kickoffs and made 4 of 6 extra-point attempts. He caught 26 passes for 468 yards and two touchdowns, and completed both pass attempts for 27 yards. He made 51.5 tackles, 39 solo, with 2.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery on defense.