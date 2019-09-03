Fans across the state will have considerably greater access to state championship events, thanks to a new distribution plan announced by the Iowa High School Sports Network and the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
Over-the-air broadcasts of the state football finals, state wrestling finals and boys state basketball finals will appear on six affiliates throughout the state and will be streamed live for free on the IHSSN website, ihssn.com. Under a previous agreement, those events appeared on a Chicago channel not available to all communities in Iowa.
“We are giving the viewers what they want, many platforms to deliver the IHSSN product into their homes,’’ IHSSN president Ken Krogman said. “It will be up to each individual household to decide how to best access the content.’’
The broadcasts will be available on the stations’ digital channels, which are their dot-2 or dot-3 channels. Those channels are accessed by subscribing to a local cable company that provides access to the digital channels or by having a television antenna (attic, wall mount or tabletop) in your home. Those six affiliates are KDSM 17.3 in Des Moines, KFXA 28.2 in Cedar Rapids, NPTM 42.2 in Omaha (southwest Iowa), NPTH 44.2 in Sioux City, KXLT 47.2 in Rochester (north-central Iowa) and WQAD 8.3 in the Quad Cities.
“I think the expanded coverage for more Iowans to be able to view our state events, that’s obviously the big thing,’’ IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “Ken and his group have worked very hard to get their organization to the point where they can combine coverage throughout the state for these events. We’re very, very happy about that.
“The live streaming part is another great piece of this that we really, really are looking forward to. It’s the direction that a lot of media is going, so it makes sense that streaming is a part of this.’’
All 95 IHSSN events that are either streamed or broadcast will be digitally archived at archives.ihssn.com and available at no charge. For those who want to own their favorite games, digital downloads of all 95 IHSSN events will be available at shop.ihssn.com for $9.95 per download.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN NATIVE HEADED TO PARALYMPICS
Joe Delagrave, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., helped the USA Wheelchair Rugby team win the gold medal in the Parapan American Games and qualify for the Paralympics next summer in Tokyo. The Americans defeated Canada, 58-47, last Tuesday in Lima, Peru.
The top scorers for the U.S. were Chuck Aoki with 18, Josh Wheeler with 14 and Delagrave with 11. Delagrave has played for the national team for 11 seasons.
“We’ve been working on this moment for seven to eight months,” coach James Gumbert said. “To see the team that we put together go out and execute the plan was tremendous. Today we looked and played like a team of one.”
BAKEY LEADS VALLEY TO STATE SOFTBALL TITLE
Tom Bakey, a 1979 Dubuque Senior grad, led West Des Moines Valley to the Iowa Class 5A state softball championship this summer at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. The No. 7-seeded Tigers defeated Waukee, 8-5, in the final after taking out Fort Dodge, 2-0, in the quarterfinals and Iowa City High, 4-2, in the semis. Valley finished the season with a 32-10 record and won its final five games after a late-season four-game losing streak.
In his 33rd season with the West Des Moines Valley softball program and 23nd as head coach, Bakey owns more than 850 victories.