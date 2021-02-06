EPWORTH, Iowa — Dubuque Hempstead has been waiting for it to all come together at some point this season.
It finally did on Friday night, and there was nothing Western Dubuque could do to stop it.
Carleigh Hodgson scored 11 points, Camdyn Kay added 10 points and Chandler Houselog netted eight as the Mustangs pulled away from the Bobcats, 48-30, at Western Dubuque High School.
“Before Christmas break, we hit a peak, but then after that we went down a little,” said Hodgson, a junior point guard. “I think this has really brought us back up. This is another peak, bringing everything we’ve worked for in practice out in us, and it was a great win.”
With only one senior on the roster in Morgan Hawkins, the Mustangs’ young lineup has been learning as they go this season. The results have been some bad losses, as well as some close ones, and a feeling that they were moving in the right direction.
“The girls have bought-in all season,” Hempstead first-year coach Ryan Rush said. “They’re competitors, they really are. You can’t coach being a competitor, that’s just who they are. I’m really proud of them for the way they competed. We were able to protect the basketball and play great ‘D,’ and came out with a victory tonight.”
A perfect example of Hempstead’s progression this season is its first game against the Bobcats (4-14), a 48-43 home loss on Dec. 11. After WD took an 11-10 lead early in the second quarter on Friday, Kay hit a jumper to start an 11-0 run to close the half and the Mustangs (3-12) led the rest of the way.
“New coach, new system, and just a lot of change with all the other stuff going on,” Rush said while pointing to his face covering. “I think the girls have reacted very well. These are measuring sticks when you play a team another time. We’ve had all season to get better and they have, too, so let’s see how we’re doing. I’m so proud of them.”
Hodgson sank a trey to help Hempstead to a 21-11 lead at halftime. But it was the third quarter where the Mustangs claimed the game, as Hodgson, Kay, Houselog and Ashley Glennon each hit 3s during a 17-4 run that stretched the lead to 38-15 heading to the fourth quarter.
“Coach said at halftime that the team that comes out and scores the first six points could win this game,” Hodgson said. “So, we needed that. It boosted our confidence and really took us from there.”
Carson Koerperich led the Bobcats with a game-high 13 points.