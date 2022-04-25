Curt Deutsch has resigned after leading the Dubuque Hempstead boys basketball program for 14 seasons.
After 22 total years coaching with the Mustangs, Deutsch has decided to step away and focus on time with his family.
“A little bit of everything went into this decision, but really it came down to my two kids, who are going to be a freshman and in eighth grade this year,” Deutsch said. “The last couple of years I’ve just felt like I’ve been missing more and more stuff they get involved in. In a couple years, they’ll be graduating and moving on to the next stage of their lives. I want to be around for as much as I can at this point and it was time to prioritize family.”
Deutsch finished with a 147-167 career record with the Mustangs, and he led the program to its first and only Iowa state tournament berth in 2017. Deutsch also led Hempstead to a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference divisional championships during his tenure.
“I’m definitely proud of our accomplishments,” Deutsch said. “You think of a couple conference championships and a trip to the state tournament, it’s a testament to all the great players we’ve had. We couldn’t have done it without them.”
Deutsch is a 1996 Hempstead grad who played baseball at Kirkwood Community College before graduating from Loras College in 2001. He took a job as an assistant with the Hempstead girls program in 2000 and did that for two years before catching on with the Mustang boys. For six years, Deutsch acted as the sophomore boys coach and a varsity assistant before taking over the head coaching post in 2008.
So, Deutsch values the importance of every coach at each level within a program.
“The assistant coaches we’ve had have been together pretty much the whole time I was head coach,” Deutsch said. “We’ve spent a whole lot of time together and we have just a great staff. They’ve put in a lot of work and time building great relationships with the players and that’s been a huge part to any of our success.”
Deutsch follows in the footsteps of his younger brother, Jared, who also resigned from his Dubuque Senior girls basketball head coaching post last month to spend more time with his family.
But, this wasn’t some Deutsch family plan to put away the clipboard weeks apart.
“Just a coincidence I’d say,” Curt said with a laugh.