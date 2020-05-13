Jamie Watson and Tim Timpe are used to competing against the best Illinois Class 1A girls basketball teams in the state.
They’ve done it in every week of every season in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, and their sustained success in doing so has been once again recognized by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
Galena’s Watson and Stockton’s Timpe were two of 100 coaches recognized as IBCA Coaches of the Year in all classes of girls basketball in Illinois last week. It is the fourth time Watson has received the honor, and the second for Timpe.
“It says a lot about our kids and how hard they’ve worked and the time they’ve put in during the offseason,” said Watson, who earned the honor previously in three straight seasons from 2015-17. “How exciting is it to be a part of a program that has had that success? That’s what I wanted when I started this 10 years ago. We’ve been lucky to have a lot of great players.”
The Pirates and Blackhawks tied for a league division championship this season and finished with identical 25-7 records. They both captured regional championships and fell in the sectional semifinals: Galena to Amboy, and Stockton to eventual state champ Lanark Eastland. Those four teams were in separate divisions of the NUIC and each ranked inside the top 13 in the state this season.
“The honor just reflects the players and coaches that are by my side every day,” said Timpe, who led Stockton to a state runner-up trophy in 2018 and received his first IBCA honor that season. “I couldn’t do it without them, and you have to have the talent around you every day and that helps tremendously. We lost to the state champ this year and the state runner-up last year. We’re definitely a program on the rise. Despite having won in the past, we’ve gotten things back now where the kids expect to win conference and regionals every year.”
The Pirates have won five regional championships over the past seven seasons. This year’s title came on a thriller with Maggie Furlong hitting a shot at the buzzer to lift Galena past Dakota.
“We had a really nice year, and that regional win over Dakota was one of the best games I’ve ever been involved in,” Watson said. “To get an honor from the IBCA is always nice. It’s definitely humbling, because I keep telling people that winning regionals is hard. I’ve been to the IBCA Hall of Fame banquet, and there’s coaches going into the Hall of Fame that have won two regionals. That puts it into perspective how hard that really is, and we’ve got the assistant coaches and grade school program all on the same page here.”
Stockton has won three straight regional crowns, and with rival Eastland graduating top talent from its title team, next year could be a breakthrough for the Blackhawks or Pirates. But in the NUIC, it’s never easy.
“I think we’re in the toughest area of the state for small school girls basketball,” Timpe said. “Just to get out of regionals is a tough task. I’m really happy with what we’ve done with the program over these four years and now we have to keep it going.”