Dubuque Hempstead’s Julia Gehl (530) and Dubuque Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas (546) compete at the Drake Relays in Des Moines this spring. Hempstead and Senior enter the cross country season ranked second and third, respectively, in Iowa Class 4A. Both schools have three individuals ranked in the top 30.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY For the Telegraph Herald

They stood side-by-side on “The Deck” at the Iowa Class 4A girls state cross country meet in Fort Dodge, and more figures to be on the way for Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior this fall.

Two-time defending state champion Hempstead opened the season ranked No. 2 after graduating four of its seven state runners, while Dubuque Senior landed the No. 3 spot in the poll after returning all but one runner from last year’s third-place squad. Both programs won Mississippi Valley Conference divisional championships a year ago.

