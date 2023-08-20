They stood side-by-side on “The Deck” at the Iowa Class 4A girls state cross country meet in Fort Dodge, and more figures to be on the way for Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior this fall.
Two-time defending state champion Hempstead opened the season ranked No. 2 after graduating four of its seven state runners, while Dubuque Senior landed the No. 3 spot in the poll after returning all but one runner from last year’s third-place squad. Both programs won Mississippi Valley Conference divisional championships a year ago.
Dubuque County schools also landed six runners in the Class 4A individual rankings and three more in the Class 3A individual rankings.
Here is a capsule look at the girls Mississippi Valley Conference cross country season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Sharon Klein (8th season as head coach, 25th season in the program)
Last season — The Mustangs went 137-0, and won the Mississippi Valley Conference’s overall and divisional titles, the Class 4A state qualifier and the state meet in Fort Dodge.
Returning state placewinners — Julia Gehl (sr., 3rd in 18:03.20), Keelee Leitzen (sr., 8th in 18:30.59), Evie Henneberry (jr., 18th in 19:03.34), Ellie Hermiston (sr., state alternate).
Other returning letterwinners — Isabel Brauhn (sr.), Lauren Gehl (sr.), Kourtney Berns (sr.), Aubrey Schlichte (jr.), Mylee Lange (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Maggie Henneberry (fr.), Natalie Leitzen (fr.), Gracie Driscoll (fr.), Ayla Osterkamp (jr.), Greta Gammage (soph.), Jillian Renne (soph.).
Mustangs running in college — Shaelyn Hostager (Wartburg), Emily Richter (Wartburg), Brooke O’Brien (Northern Iowa).
Season outlook — The No. 2-ranked Mustangs will lean on Leitzen and Gehl, who have each earned elite all-state honors for the past three seasons, earned three first-team all-MVC accolades and have been MVC athletes of the year. Henneberry is a two-time first-team all-MVC runner, and Hermiston has also been an all-MVC runner. The preseason individual rankings have Gehl at No. 2, Leitzen at No. 5 and Henneberry at No. 13. While the two-time defending state champion Mustangs graduated four of their seven runners from the state lineup, Klein is excited about the new upperclassmen who have joined the squad as well as another stellar freshman class.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Louie Fischer (20th season, 16th as head coach)
Last season — The Rams went 105-12, finished second at the MVC Super Meet, first at the divisional meet and third at the Class 4A state meet.
Returning state placewinners — Leah Klapatauskas (sr., 13th, 18:42.05), Kaitlyn Miller (sr., 70th in 20:19.39), Claire Hoyer (jr., 37th in 19:53.52), Emily Gorton (jr., 39th in 19:55.93), Emma Chesterman (soph., 34th in 19:47.48), Nevaeh Kessler (soph., 61st in 20:14.11).
Other returning letterwinners — Briel Bechen (soph., MVC frosh/soph champion), Clara Wagner (sr.), Braeley Wullweber (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Stella Weber (soph.), Millie Eikamp (fr.), Lise Hoyer (fr.).
Season outlook — The third-ranked Rams return six of the seven runners from last season’s bronze medal state team. Fischer said the squad also features an exciting group of younger runners who could challenge for the sixth and seventh spots in the varsity lineup. All three of Senior’s squads — varsity, junior varsity and frosh/soph — look to defend MVC championships, and the varsity has designs on a return to “The Deck” at the state meet in Fort Dodge. Klapatauskas, Hoyer, Gorton and Chesterman earned first-team all-MVC honors a year ago, while Miller and Kessler claimed second-team accolades. Klapatauskas opens the season ranked No. 9, while Chesterman is No. 24 and Hoyer is No. 27.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Tim Berning (4th season)
Last season — The Golden Eagles qualified three runners for the Class 3A state meet.
Returning state placewinners — Lucy Murphy (soph., 23rd in 20:03.56), Lily Graham (jr., 39th in 20:21.87.
Other returning letterwinners — Claire King (soph.), Olivia Bellini (soph.), Ana Dehn (sr.), Laura Cushman (sr.), Allison Munshower (sr.), AnnaBell Cearlock (soph.)
Promising newcomers — Ella Rohner (fr.), Maya Bormann (fr.), Grace Wethal (jr.).
Season outlook — The unranked Golden Eagles will lean on a pair of solid building blocks in Murphy and Graham after their stellar state-qualifying seasons. Muphy landed at No. 16 in the Class 3A preseason rankings, while Graham is 30th. They will have to replace the senior leadership of Lilah Takes, who took 62nd at state. Berning has a young squad that has become more experienced and confident each season.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Mark Digmann (18th season at Western Dubuque, 26th overall)
Last season — The Bobcats narrowly missed qualifying for the state meet after making it in 2021.
Returning state placewinners — Alyssa Klein (sr., 22nd in 20:03.00), Bella Meyers (70th in 20:55.78).
Other returning letterwinners — Carson Koerperich (sr.), Claire McGrane (sr.), Julia Adamson (jr.), Paige Koetz (jr.), Cecelia Smith (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Bella Herrig (jr.), Katy Brunsman (soph.), Alaina Knepper (fr.), Maddie Lucas (fr.), Ella Sprank (fr.), Lorelei Smith (fr.).
Season outlook — The unranked Bobcats look to return to the state meet after narrowly missing out with an inexperienced squad last season. Klein is looking to become the first four-time state qualifier in program history and enters the season ranked No. 16 in Class 3A. Digmann said the incoming freshmen experienced plenty of success at the middle school level, but the key to their success will be adjusting to the 5K distance in high school.