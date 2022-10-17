Iowa’s two smallest classes will run state cross country qualifying meets on Thursday afternoon in hopes of reaching the state meet in Fort Dodge next Friday.
In Class 2A, the top three teams and the top 15 individuals from each qualifying meet advance to state. In Class 1A, the top two teams and the top 10 individuals advance.
Here is a capsule look at Thursday’s state qualifying meets involving area schools:
BOYS
CLASS 1A CASCADE QUALIFIER
Time: 4 p.m.
Site: Fillmore Fairways
Ranked teams in the field: No. 8 Cascade, No. 10 Clayton Ridge, No. 15 Maquoketa Valley.
Other teams in the field: Alburnett, Calamus-Wheatland, Cedar Valley Christian, Central Elkader, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lansing Kee, Bellevue Marquette, MFL/Mar-Mac, Midland Wyoming, North Cedar, Postville, Clinton Prince of Peace, South Winneshiek, Springville, Turkey Valley.
Ranked runners in the field: No. 11 Jacob Schellhorn (MFL/Mar-Mac), No. 13 Marcus Blount (Prince of Peace), No. 15 Keaton Reimer (Clayton Ridge), No. 16 Adam Knepper (Cascade), No. 24 Matthew Schaul (Maquoketa Valley).
REGINA QUALIFIER
Time: 4 p.m.
Site: Iowa City
Ranked teams in the field: No. 2 Iowa City Regina, No. 5 Bellevue, No. 16 Hudson.
Other teams in the field: Brooklyn BGM, Columbus Community, Durant, English Valleys, Highland Riverside, Hillcrest Academy, Fort Madison Holy Trinity, Marengo Iowa Valley, Keota, Lone Tree, Montezuma, Sigourney, Wayland WACO, Wapello, Winfield-Mount Union.
Ranked runners in the field: No. 3 Aidan O’Neil (Regina), No. 5 Payton Griebel (Bellevue), No. 18 Aiden Onken (Bellevue), No. 25 Joe Maley (Regina).
Other sites: ACGC, Leon Central Decatur, Central Springs, Ridge View, South Hardin, Southwest Valley.
CLASS 2A MONTICELLO QUALIFIER
Time: 4 p.m.
Site: Monticello, Iowa
Ranked teams in the field: No. 2 Waukon, No. 4 Tipton, No. 10 Monticello, No. 15 Mediapolis.
Other teams in the field: Dyersville Beckman Catholic, Camanche, Waterloo Columbus, Jesup, Louisa-Muscatine, Northeast Goose Lake, Sumner-Fredericksburg, West Liberty, Wilton.
Ranked runners in the field: No. 5 Clay Bohlman (Tipton), No. 6 Solomon Zaugg (Mediapolis), No. 12 Chesney Capron (Monticello), No. 18 Ty Nichols (Tipton), No. 19 Owen Schmidgall (Mediapolis), No. 26 Nathan O’Neill (Waukon), No. 29 Jeff Campbell (Mediapolis).
Other sites: Oelwein, Pella Christian, Shenandoah, Orange City Unity Christian.
GIRLS
CLASS 1A CASCADE QUALIFIER
Time: 4 p.m.
Site: Fillmore Fairways
Ranked teams in the field: No. 3 South Winneshiek, No. 12 Cascade.
Other teams in the field: Alburnett, Calamus-Wheatland, Cedar Valley Christian, Central Elkader, Clayton Ridge, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lansing Kee, Maquoketa Valley, Bellevue Marquette, MFL/Mar-Mac, Midland Wyoming, North Cedar, Postville, Clinton Prince of Peace, Turkey Valley.
Ranked runners in the field: No. 6 Noelle Steines (Calamus-Wheatland), No. 17 Taryn Burbridge (Maquoketa Valley), No. 18 Hannah Asche (Central Elkader), No. 19 Billie Wagner (South Winn), No. 25 Hunter Jones (North Cedar).
REGINA QUALIFIER
Time: 4 p.m.
Site: Iowa City
Ranked teams in the field: No. 4 Hudson, No. 11 Iowa City Regina.
Other teams in the field: Bellevue, Brooklyn BGM, Columbus Community, Danville, Durant, English Valleys, Highland Riverside, Hillcrest Academy, Fort Madison Holy Trinity, Marengo Iowa Valley, Keota, Lone Tree, Montezuma, Sigourney, Wayland WACO, Wapello, Winfield-Mount Union.
Ranked runners in the field: No. 10 Desi Lang (Hudson), No. 16 Mya Whitaker (Regina), No. 29 Alaina Gourley (Danville).
Other sites: ACGC, Leon Central Decatur, Central Springs, Ridge View, South Hardin, Southwest Valley.
CLASS 2A MONTICELLO QUALIFIER
Time: 4 p.m.
Site: Monticello, Iowa
Ranked teams in the field: No. 1 Monticello, No. 8 Tipton, No. 12 Dyersville Beckman Catholic, No. 13 Jesup, No. 17 Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Other teams in the field: Camanche, Waterloo Columbus, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, Northeast Goose Lake, Springville/Central City, Waukon, West Liberty, Wilton.
Ranked runners in the field: No. 4 Mackenzie Wilson (Jesup), No. 6 Hillary Trainor (Sumner-Fredericksburg), No. 9 Clare Wright (Jesup), No. 13 Emma Althoff (Monticello), No. 17 Julia Mertz (Beckman), No. 20 Leah Koehler (Monticello), No. 26 Ava Capron (Monticello), No. 27 Alivia Edens (Tipton).
Other sites: Oelwein, Pella Christian, Shenandoah, Orange City Unity Christian.
