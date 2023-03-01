Colin Rea enjoyed his brief time with the Milwaukee Brewers organization at the end of the 2021 season.
So, signing a free-agent minor league contract with the organization last month just felt right.
The 32-year-old right-handed pitcher from Cascade, Iowa, earned the win in his spring training debut with the team Monday afternoon in Surprise, Ariz. He allowed only one hit while pitching the seventh inning of the Brewers’ 10-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Milwaukee scored three runs in the top of the eighth to break a 4-4 tie and tacked on three more in the ninth for insurance.
“I’m excited, and I feel really good,” Rea said before officially reporting to camp in February. “I’m really looking forward to seeing the guys I met when I was with the organization the last time and getting to know the coaches on a higher level. Because I was only with them for a short time, I really didn’t get a chance to get to know them as well as I would have liked.
“It was kind of hard to get to know everybody in a short amount of time like that. But, when you get to spring training, it’s a much more relaxed atmosphere and you have a lot more time to be around guys and get to know them.”
Rea spent most of the past two seasons with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, but he pitched the final two months of the 2021 season in the Brewers organization after leaving Japan to be closer to family following the premature birth of his daughter. Fukuoka approved the temporary move, and he returned to Japan last season to fulfill the final year of a two-year deal.
After signing with the Brewers organization in August 2021, Rea went 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings of work for Triple-A Nashville. In four starts during the month of September, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound right-hander posted a 4-0 record with a 1.16 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings, and the Brewers promoted Rea to Milwaukee for the final series of the regular season when star reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand.
Rea made one appearance with the Brewers on the second-to-last day of the 2021 regular season. He came on in relief of Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who pitched the first two innings and took the loss in an 8-3 decision at Los Angeles.
Rea allowed five runs on seven hits and struck out five in the final six innings of the game. He threw 91 pitches, 57 for strikes, and more importantly, ate enough innings to save Milwaukee’s pitching staff for the final game the following day.
“Milwaukee was a really good fit, because the organization has so many really good guys with similar personalities,” Rea said. “I really like the fact they have a lot of really talented pitchers that I can learn from. They have some of the top young arms in the big leagues right now, so I’m looking forward to being around them and asking them questions.”
The Brewers plan to use Rea as a starter this season. At the time of his signing, they contemplated his role.
“Things could change, but that’s where we are now,” Rea said. “To be honest, I’m fine with any role. It works out that they told me to come to camp as a starter, because that’s basically how I’d been preparing during the winter. It’s a little easier to go from a starting role to the bullpen than vice versa.”
Rea made his big-league debut with the San Diego Padres in 2015 and has also pitched for the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs during his career. He owns an 8-8 record and 4.90 ERA in 154 1/3 innings over 36 career MLB appearances.
