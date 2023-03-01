Brewers Baseball
Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea poses for a picture at the Milwaukee Brewers’ photo day at spring training Feb. 22 in Phoenix.

 Morry Gash The Associated Press

Colin Rea enjoyed his brief time with the Milwaukee Brewers organization at the end of the 2021 season.

So, signing a free-agent minor league contract with the organization last month just felt right.

