Avery Schmidt gave herself a chance to accomplish two of her main goals for this weekend’s Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state swimming meet in Marshalltown.
The Dubuque Wahlert senior swam a 57.92 in Friday’s preliminary round to qualify fifth for today’s final in the 100-yard backstroke. She also reached the B final of the 50 freestyle with a 25.19, the 13th-fastest of the afternoon.
No other Dubuque swimmer advanced in individual events, but Hempstead, Senior and Wahlert each advanced all three of their relays to state out of last week’s regionals. The relay portion of the meet does not include prelims.
“I’ve always wanted to podium in my events, especially the 100 back, and this gives me a chance to be able to do that (today),” said Schmidt, already the city record holder in the 100 backstroke. “The (school) record is still up in the air for the 50 free, and I’d love to get that down. This gives me a second chance (today), with making the finals in that one.”
Nicole Widmyer has held the Wahlert record of 24.48 since 1989. Schmidt said she has rebounded well from a sprained ankle suffered last Thursday, two days ahead of the state qualifying meet in Dubuque.
“I’m better,” she said. “I’ve been stretching it, so it’s pretty close to 100%.”
Wahlert had one other individual swim on Friday afternoon. Brooke Wuebker placed 28th in the 100 freestyle in 56.20.
Senior’s Savanna Koch placed 21st in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.03, Molly Gilligan finished in a tie for 22nd place with a 25.41 in the 50 free, and Kaitlyn Vantiger took 26th in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.45.
Hempstead’s Kate Duehr improved six spots from her seed to place 26th in the 500 freestyle in 5:29.67 and improved one spot from her seed in the 200 individual medley by taking 30th in 2:17.88. The Mustangs’ Callie Dolphin swam a 1:01.48 to take 28th in the 100 butterfly.
Hempstead’s Grace Kolker finished 30th in diving with 177.60 points. She did not advance beyond the preliminary round, which consisted of five dives.
Hempstead’s Alayna Darter will participate in the 50- and 100-yard para events, which have been added to the state meet this fall. She did not have prelims on Friday.
In the 200 medley relay, Senior’s Gilligan, Vantiger, Koch and Evie Hall qualified 18th in 1:53.80 for today’s finals; Wahlert’s Schmidt, Kelly Snyder, Brooke Wuebker and Taylor Borgerding are seeded 20th with a 1:53.93; and Hempstead’s Nora Davis, Emma Oberhoffer, Callie Dolphin and Kenzie Tomkins qualified 23rd in 1:54.74.
Hempstead’s Tomkins, Davis, Duehr and Dolphin earned the 20th seed in the 200 free relay with a 1:43.05; Wahlert’s Brooke Wuebker, Snyder, Kayla Wuebker and Borgerding are seeded 22nd in 1:43.66; and Senior’s Koch, Josie Norton, Hall and Kaitlyn Vantiger are 30th in 1:45.13.
In the 400 free relay Hempstead is seeded 14th with Tomkins, Duehr, Dolphin and Davis in 3:45.66; Wahlert is 18th with Brooke Wuebker, Kayla Wuebker, Borgerding and Schmidt in 3:46.26; and Senior is 25th behind Vantiger, Norton, Koch and Gilligan in 3:50.13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.