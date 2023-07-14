I’ve been saying it for a little while now, but the level of softball talent in the Dubuque area is on the rise, and it might be at it’s highest level ever.
In my 14 years covering the sport for the Telegraph Herald, this is just the second time two area programs have qualified for the state tournament in the same season, and there were two others that lost in the regional final and two more that fell short in the regional semifinals but had the capability to make a state tournament run.
And while Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert prepare to make a run at a state championship, it’s fun to look at the journey some of these teams have been on, and how much better it could get in the future.
Wahlert is the obvious example.
The Golden Eagles made their state tournament debut in 2009, but had been mired in mediocrity for most of the ensuing decade, culminating with a 2-30 season in 2021.
A year later, a new crop of players arrived on the scene and started to turn the program around. By year’s end, the Eagles had improved enough to finish with a winning record and return to the state tournament.
This year, with a lineup consisting of five freshmen, one sophomore and three seniors, the Golden Eagles are 31-8, won an outright Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division championship and became Dubuque’s first softball program in 40 years to earn back-to-back trips to the state tournament.
The Eagles will lose those three seniors next season, but there’s no reason to believe they won’t be just as good.
Western Dubuque, meanwhile, is just two seasons removed from winning a state championship and had graduated six starters from last year’s team.
The Bobcats saw no drop off, instead winning seven more games with eight fewer losses than in 2022. Western Dubuque finished a game out of a three-way share for the MVC Valley Division championship and will be making its third state tournament appearance next week.
With only three senior starters, and both standout pitchers scheduled to return, the Bobcats are hoping this is just the start of an extended streak of state appearances.
Dubuque Hempstead was one of the teams that shared the MVC Valley Division championship and has been one of the area’s most consistent programs over the last 13 years.
But, the Mustangs have only made one state appearance (2018) in program history. Entering a season of high expectations, Hempstead got off to a 1-5 start and lost a trio of NCAA Division I athletes for various reasons — Reigning TH Player of the Year Jadyn Glab reported to the University of Washington 12 games into the season, leaving a hole in the Mustangs’ lineup that had produced a .622 average with 23 hits, 17 runs, seven doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs.
No problem.
The Mustangs shifted their lineup around and found an answer, rattling off nine straight wins after that 1-5 start. Hempstead finished with 30 wins, the fifth time reaching that mark since 2010, and only a sixth-inning rally prevented the Mustangs from returning to Fort Dodge.
Hempstead will graduate three influential seniors from the regional final lineup, but there is plenty of help still in the dugout and more on the way.
Dubuque Senior was the biggest surprise among Dubuque’s four MVC schools.
The Rams were supposed to bring back the entire roster except for one senior, but only five starters returned.
It wouldn’t have been surprising to see the Rams take a step backward after going 20-20 last year. Instead, they look to be following the blueprint Wahlert laid down a year ago.
Senior had seven freshmen start at least 25 games, with two juniors and a senior among its other starters.
The Rams went 25-14 this season and had win streaks of five, six and nine games. They finished three games behind Wahlert in the MVC Mississippi Division standings and ended the season ranked in the top 15 in the state’s largest classification.
The Rams lost a 4-3 decision to Pleasant Valley in the regional semifinal, and had the potential to beat Linn-Mar in the regional final (Pleasant Valley won the final, 9-0).
Senior graduated its ace pitcher, but will return another and the rest of its starting lineup with an eye toward expanding its collection of 10 state appearances.
Outside of Dubuque, Cascade and Maquoketa had thrilling seasons with differing levels of outside expectations.
Cascade was expected to have a great season and followed through, winning 27 of 37 games before falling short in the semifinals of a brutally tough regional bracket. The Cougars graduate perhaps the greatest player in program history in Devin Simon, but could return as many as eight starters next year.
Maquoketa — the first program I ever covered at state — was a wild card, moving from the WaMaC Conference to the River Valley. But, the Cardinals were a tough out and won the RVC North Division championship by a game over Cascade. Maquoketa finished the year ranked in the top 15 in Class 4A and lost to Western Dubuque in the regional final.
In my first 13 seasons on the softball beat, 10 area teams qualified for state, but Bellevue Marquette was the only one to see multiple trips (three in total), and there were three seasons in which no teams qualified.
This year is the second time in which two area teams qualified and the sixth consecutive year in which at least one area team will play in Fort Dodge.
With the current state of play and the future forecast, those numbers are only going to go up in the future, and Dubuque-area softball fans are going to grow accustomed to July trips to Fort Dodge.