A familiar face will return to the sidelines for the Clarke University women’s volleyball program.

Chris Miron, the winningest coach in Clarke athletics history prior to the 2021-22 school year, will begin his second stint with the Pride this fall. He replaces Bryndon Paulsen, who went 79-44 record in his four seasons after replacing Miron in 2018.

Email College Notebook items to jim.leitner@thmedia.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.