A familiar face will return to the sidelines for the Clarke University women’s volleyball program.
Chris Miron, the winningest coach in Clarke athletics history prior to the 2021-22 school year, will begin his second stint with the Pride this fall. He replaces Bryndon Paulsen, who went 79-44 record in his four seasons after replacing Miron in 2018.
In Miron’s 13 seasons as the Clarke women’s volleyball head coach, he compiled a 286-190 (.601) record that included 10 seasons above the .500 mark, nine 20-win seasons and a 31-9 season in 2013. He also served as the head men’s volleyball coach for three different seasons in 2006, 2008 and 2009.
The 286 wins for Miron were the most by any head coach in any sport in Clarke’s history of collegiate athletics until baseball coach Dan Spain passed him this spring en route to the 300-win mark.
Miron most recently served as the head coach for the Dubuque Senior volleyball team in 2019-20.
Keener takes over UD softball program — The University of Dubuque recently named Joshua Keener as the 15th head coach in the history of the softball program, after he spent the past five seasons at Rockford University. He replaces Jeff Lamb, who resigned after four seasons to be become activities director at his hometown Fort Madison (Iowa) High School.
This spring, Dubuque won the first conference championship in program history by tying Buena Vista for the American Rivers Conference crown with a 10-6 record. The Spartans have gone 83-45 in the past four seasons under Lamb.
Andrew native takes Cornell post — Jerry Monner, an Andrew, Iowa, native, recently accepted the Cornell College men’s and women’s head track & field coaching position. Monner has guided the Grand View University cross country and track programs since 2004 and has claimed 31 conference coach of the year awards with the Vikings. He was recently tabbed 2022 USTFCCCA Midwest Region Coach of the Year for men’s indoor track.
Over 18 seasons, Grand View’s cross country and track teams have accounted for 405 NAIA individual national qualifiers, 92 all-Americans and 15 national champions. The Vikings also excelled in the classroom, earning 137 NAIA Scholar-Athlete awards.
Kennedy, Coakley land academic honors — Des Moines Area Community College softball player Sydney Kennedy and baseball player Kannon Coakley recently received National Junior College Athletic Association academic accolades.
Kennedy, a freshman who led Western Dubuque to the state softball title last season, earned second-team mention for posting a grade point average between 3.8 and 3.99. Coakley, a former Maquoketa prep, landed third-team honors for posting a GPA between 3.6 and 3.79.
Woodward feted for honors — Augsburg University senior Nick Woodward, a 2016 graduate of Dubuque Senior, was named an American Hockey Coaches Association/Krampade All-American Scholar earlier this month. To earn the All-American Scholar honor, student-athletes must achieve a 3.75 grade-point average or better in both semesters of the 2021-22 school year, while playing in at least 40 percent of a team’s games. A total of 647 hockey players (368 men, 279 women) from Division III and II programs were honored as 2021-22 All-American Scholars.
Woodward also landed academic all-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference accolades and earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Augsburg. He majored in marketing.
