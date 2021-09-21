Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the second half of their game against the Detroit Lions on Monday in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won, 35-17.
Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes — three to running back Aaron Jones — and Green Bay raced out of a halftime deficit and beat the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Rodgers completed 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards.
The Packers trailed, 17-14, at halftime, but took the lead for good on the opening possession of the second half. Rodgers engineered an eight-play, 87-yard drive capped by a 22-yard TD pass to Tonyan.
Jones, who caught touchdown passes of 4 and 1 yards in the first half, hauled in an 11-yard scoring pass with 7 seconds left in the third quarter, then scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth.
Jones had six catches for 48 yards. He also ran for 67 yards. Receiver Davante Adams finished with eight receptions for 121 yards.
Jared Goff was 26 of 36 for 246 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Lions. He also ran four times for 46 yards.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2020 first-round draft pick out of the University of Iowa, had eight receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown. Former Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus had four catches for 63 yards and a score.