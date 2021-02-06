The high school wrestling postseason kicks off today in Iowa while Wisconsin has reached the final step before the state tournament.
The top two wrestlers at each weight class advance to next Saturday — district tournaments in Iowa and state in Wisconsin. Regional dual berths will also be up for grabs for the top two teams at each sectional meet in Iowa while the sectional team champions in Wisconsin advance directly to state.
IOWA CLASS 2A
WEST DELAWARE SECTIONAL
District site — Solon
Teams — Anamosa, Center Point-Urbana, Dubuque Wahlert, Monticello, Mount Vernon, West Delaware
Ranked wrestlers — 113: No. 6 Carson Less (West Delaware); 126: No. 7 Blake Engel (West Delaware); 132: No. 9 Reily Dolan (West Delaware); 145: No. 7 Logan Peyton (West Delaware); 152: No. 5 Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware); 170: No. 1 Jared Voss (West Delaware); 182: No. 4 Cael Meyer (West Delaware); 195: No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware); 220: No. 6 Christian Nunley (West Delaware); 285: No. 1 Carson Petlon (West Delaware)
Outlook — West Delaware is the top-ranked team in the state with 10 wrestlers appearing in The Predicament’s top-10 and has won each of the last two state dual titles. Voelker placed third at last year’s state tournament while Voss was fifth. Meyer and Petlon each finished sixth while Nunley settled for eighth. Less, Engle and both Peytons also qualified for state last year. Wahlert, which won the team title at the 2018 state tournament, did not qualify any wrestlers for state last year.
DEWITT CENTRAL SECTIONAL
District site — Solon
Teams — Camanche, DeWitt Central, Maquoketa, Solon, Tipton, West Liberty
Ranked wrestlers — None
Outlook — Maquoketa had a pair of state medalists last year, including a state runner-up at 285. But both of those Cardinals have graduated, leaving it up to the next wave to send Maquoketa back to Des Moines. Lane Stender has been tough all season at 195 for Maquoketa and is back for another run at state after finishing fourth at last year’s district tournament.
IOWA CLASS 1A
CASCADE SECTIONAL
District site — Denver
Teams — Cascade, Clayton Ridge, Dyersville Beckman, East Buchanan, Jesup, Maquoketa Valley, North Linn
Ranked wrestlers — 132: No. 1 Aidan Noonan (Cascade); 145: No. 4 Nick Hageman (Beckman)
Outlook — Cascade’s Noonan headlines this sectional as a two-time state champion who hasn’t lost since a second-place wrestleback at the district tournament his freshman year. The path to becoming the state’s 94th three-time champion begins with the final home meet for the University of Wyoming recruit. There is just one ranked wrestler at his weight class in the sectional and none on the other side of the district. Beckman graduated its only state qualifier from last year, but has a deep lineup that could make some noise.
MFL/MAR-MAC SECTIONAL
District site — Denver
Teams — Central Elkader, Denver, Edgewood-Colesburg, MFL/Mar-Mac, Postville, Starmont, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Wapsie Valley
Ranked area wrestler — 113: No. 6 Dawson Bergan (Ed-Co)
Outlook — Bergan is the most accomplished of Ed-Co’s wrestlers and should be motivated after a fourth-place finish at last year’s district tournament. Knocking off the only other ranked wrestler at his weight on either side of the district would likely send him to districts as a sectional champion. He was the Vikings’ only district qualifier last year.
LISBON SECTIONAL
District site — Wapello
Teams — Bellevue, Durant, Lisbon, North Cedar, Northeast Goose Lake, West Branch, Wyoming Midland
Ranked area wrestlers — None
Outlook — Bellevue’s program continues to rise, but the Comets find themselves in a tough sectional. Lisbon is ranked No. 2 and has 10 wrestlers in the final set of rankings.
WIAA DIVISION 2
RICHLAND CENTER SECTIONAL
Belmont/Platteville qualifiers — Carter Spensley (126), Dylan Taber (138), Michael Douglas (285)
Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern — Ayden Nolan (113), Cooper Johnston (182), John Wachershauser (220)
Darlington/Black Hawk — Owen Huschitt (170), Brady Horne (182), Wiley Zasada (195), Matt King (220)
Prairie du Chien qualifiers — Mason Baumgartner (106), Rhett Koenig (113), Ryder Koenig (120), Maddox Cejka (132), Kurt Wall (138), Luke Kramer (145), Matt Rogge (152), Chase Fisher (160), Bradyn Saint (170), Chad Achenbach (195)
Outlook — Prairie du Chien qualified a sectional-high 10 wrestlers. The Blackhawks’ Koenig capped a 51-6 season last year with the 106-pound championship. Rogge took home a third-place medal while Saint was fifth. Kramer also qualified but did not place. Belmont/Platteville’s Douglas was fifth at 285 last year. The top two wrestlers at each weight class advance to the Feb. 13 state tournament. The dual tournament will be held on Feb. 20, with both tournaments to be conducted at Adams-Friendship High School.
WIAA DIVISION 3
MINERAL POINT SECTIONAL
Fennimore qualifiers — Ian Crapp (106), Nick Needham (113), Brett Birchman (120), Brody Lee (132), Maximos Miles (138), Kaden Hahn (152), Cameron Winkers (220)
Iowa-Grant/Highland qualifiers — Elliot Biba (106), Mason Welsh (120), Caden Lindner (126), Andrew Winders (145), Colton Cutts (152), Blake Dax (170), Cal Dorota (182), Donald Laufenberg (285)
Lancaster qualifiers — Colby Lull (138), Dustin Tydrich (160), Ryan McCartney (195)
Mineral Point qualifiers — Lucas Sullivan (113), Tarrin Riley (126), Bo Hanson (160), Nolan Springer (170), Mason Hughes (182), Mitch Aurit (195), Daniel Nordstrom (220), Will Straka (285)
Outlook — Mineral Point and Iowa-Grant/Highland advanced eight wrestlers each while Fennimore has wrestled at state duals in each of the past six seasons, advancing to the state finals five times and winning three titles. La Crosse Aquinas has a meet-high 10 wrestlers qualified. Mineral Point’s Springer went 41-2 last year and won the 160-pound championship. Hughes placed fifth while Riley qualified but did not medal. Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Welsh and Dorata each qualified for the state tournament last year, but did not medal. The top two wrestlers at each weight class advance to the Feb. 13 state tournament, although the WIAA has not yet announced a site for the tournament. The Division 3 team tournament will be held at Wausau West High School on Feb. 20.