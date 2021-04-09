The hottest team in the United States Hockey League clicked from the opening faceoff Thursday night.
Nate Reid made 33 saves and Jacob Guevin set up three goals to lead the Muskegon Lumberjacks to a 5-1 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints at Mercy Health Arena. The teams meet again tonight and Saturday in Muskegon.
The Lumberjacks (31-13-1-2) have won five straight and 15 of 17. With the win, they joined Chicago as the second team to clinch a playoff berth.
Dubuque lost in regulation for just the second time in eight outings. The Saints fell to 19-21-3-1 despite outshooting Muskegon, 34-22.
Muskegon’s Cameron Berg opened the scoring just 2:10 into the contest with his 26th of the season. John Larkin moved the puck to Dylan Wendt on the left wing, and Wendt found a late-arriving Berg for a shot from the high slot that got through goalie Lukas Parik.
Dubuque responded with a surge, but Reid denied Daniyal Dzhaniyev on a 2-on-1 and got a piece of a Max Montes shot from in tight to preserve the lead in the first five minutes of the game.
Quinn Hutson converted a give-and-go with Cristophe Tellier at 9:36 to double Muskegon’s lead. Guevin also set up Hutson’s 14th of the season, which came on a tap-in from the right side of the net.
Muskegon extended the lead to 3-0 on Philip Tresca’s fourth goal of the season 2:44 into the middle period. Owen Mehlenhacher forced a turnover deep in the Dubuque zone and fed Tresca for a shot past a prone Parik.
Tanner Kelly scored his 18th goal of the season 10:01 later to make it 4-0 and chase Parik in favor of Hobie Hedquist. Kelly tipped a Danil Gushchin shot from the blue line past Parik for a power play goal. Guevin picked up a secondary assist.
Robert Cronin got Dubuque on the board with a power play goal at 15:55 of the second period. After the puck pinballed around the goal crease, Andrei Buyalsky slid it to Cronin for a tap-in from the left side of the net. Stephen Halliday also assisted on Cronin’s team-leading 24th of the season.
Muskegon made it 5-1 on Bradley Marek’s 13th goal of the season at 14:48 of the third. He scored a backhander off the rush, set up by David Hymovitch and Guevin.
Dubuque went 1-for-3 on the power play, and Muskegon went 1-for-2.