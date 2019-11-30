The Fargo Force won the special teams battle on Friday night en route to a 5-3 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints at Scheels Arena in Fargo, N.D.
Fargo went 2-for-8 on the power play, and Dubuque failed to connect on its five opportunities. The Saints saw a five-game winning streak come to an end, and goaltender Erik Portillo’s streak of four straight games of allowing only one goal also ended. Fargo bounced back after suffering a 7-1 loss to Sioux Falls on Wednesday.
Austin Crossley opened the scoring 14:08 into the first period on a shot from the left point through traffic in front of Portillo. Adam Gajarsky won a battle below the goal line and fed the puck to Crossley.
But that lead lasted only 13 seconds.
Ben Schultheis scored his third goal of the season and second in as many games to pull Dubuque even at 1-1. From the left wall, Mark Cheremeta made a cross-ice pass to Schultheis in the right faceoff circle, and Schultheis wired a shot past Force goalie Cole Brady. Kaelan Taylor picked up a secondary assist for feeding the puck to Cheremeta.
Fargo regained the lead with a Tristan Broz power play goal 8:02 into the middle frame. From the left point, Lynden Breen fed the puck to Kaden Bohlsen at the net front, and Bohlsen slid a pass through the low slot to a charging Broz for his fifth goal of the season.
Schultheis tied the game for a second time 11:17 into the third period. Cheremeta won a battle below the goal line, skated the puck out front and fed Schultheis for a one-timer in the left faceoff circle. Schultheis beat Brady to the top right corner of the net.
A fortunate bounce gave Fargo a 3-2 lead less than a minute later. Portillo stopped Brian Kramer’s shot from the right point, but the rebound hit Fargo’s Zach Faremouth and found the back of the net for his first goal of the season.
The Force made it 4-2 on an Ondrej Pavel power play goal with 1:39 remaining in regulation. He deflected a shot from the point, then picked up the loose puck and put it past Portillo.
Dubuque again pulled within a goal 48 seconds later. Ty Jackson jumped on a Fargo turnover behind the Force goal line and fed a quick pass to Jimmy Glynn, who ripped a one-timer past Brady for his third goal of the season and second in as many games.
But Pavel sealed the victory with an empty net goal with four seconds remaining in regulation.
Dubuque (13-3-1) outshot Fargo, 44-31. But the Saints, the least penalized team in the USHL, were whistled for eight penalties totaling 16 minutes. Fargo, meanwhile, took five penalties for 10 minutes.
The Saints wrap up a five-game road trip tonight, when they visit the defending Clark Cup champion Sioux Falls Stampede, who have won three of their last four games. Dubuque beat Western Conference-leading Waterloo once and second-place Des Moines twice to open the road trip.
Next weekend, the Saints host Muskegon for a two-game series at Mystique Community Ice Center. They play a home-and-home with Green Bay the following weekend before the USHL takes its holiday break.