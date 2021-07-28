The Iowa Class 3A state baseball tournament includes several teams who have recent histories of success but weren’t necessarily expected to reach Iowa City this week.
Six of the eight teams in the field have reached the state tournament in the past four years, but five of the eight were not ranked in the final Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll. Only two of the teams have state championships on their resumes.
Here is a capsule look at the field, listed in order of their seeds, with statistics courtesy of VarsityBound:
Site: Duane Banks Field, University of Iowa.
Tickets: Per Iowa High School Athletic Association policy, all tickets for the baseball postseason tournament series must be purchased electronically. They can be purchased at iahsaa.org/tickets/.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals: No. 1 Marion (34-6) vs. No. 8 ADM (12-17), noon; No. 4 DeWitt Central (23-15) vs. No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (33-7), 10 a.m.; No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (26-12) vs. No. 7 MOC-Floyd Valley (27-8), 6 p.m.; No. 3 Dubuque Wahlert (30-10) vs. No. 6 Winterset (22-11), 8 p.m. (Note: Times were adjusted to account for forecast of extreme heat in Iowa City)
Friday’s semifinals: 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.
Saturday’s championship game: noon
NO. 1 MARION
Conference: WaMaC East champions
How they got here: The Substate 6 champions defeated Nevada, 11-1, in the first round; defeated Center Point-Urbana, 11-1, in the semifinals; defeated Benton, 14-1, in final.
Final ranking: 1
Offensive leaders: Myles Davis (.485, 64-for-132, 45 RBIs), Owen Puk (.438, 49-for-112, 46 RBIs), Gage Franck (.425, 57-for-134, 30 RBIs), Kaden Frommelt (.400, 42-for-105, 47 RBIs), Jake Trea (.380, 35-for-92, 31 RBIs), Lucas Unsen (.362, 42-for-116, 33 RBIs), Cael Hodges (.360, 45-for-125, 26 RBIs), Ryan Paulsen (.340, 35-for-103, 13 RBIs), Jaqson Tajeda (.333, 35-for-105, 27 RBIs).
Pitching leaders: Boede Rahe (10-0, 0.76 ERA, 82 strikeouts, 55 innings), Puk (5-0, 1.67 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 29 1/3 innings), Davis (6-0, 2.52 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 25 innings), Hodges (2-2, 3.30 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 29 2/3 innings), Seth Blackford (4-0, 3.56 ERA, 32 strikeouts, 41 1/3 innings).
Team stats: 420 runs scored, .385 batting average, 176 runs allowed, 3.36 team ERA.
Winning streak: 3
State tournament history: Sixth appearance and second straight. The Indians are 3-5 in the state tournament.
Against the field: No meetings.
NO. 2 CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIERConference: Mississippi Valley, Valley Division runner-up
How they got here: Substate 5 champions defeated Oskaloosa, 3-0, in the first round; defeated Bondurant-Farrar, 6-5, in the semifinals; defeated Solon, 6-3, in the final.
Final ranking: 4
Offensive leaders: Jack Lux (.400, 42-for-105, 25 RBIs), Myles Butkowski (.378, 28-for-74, 12 RBIs), Alex Neal (.365, 42-for-115, 39 RBIs), Jaxon Rexroth (.298, 34-for-114, 32 RBIs), Blake Bohon (.296, 24-for-81, 16 RBIs).
Pitching leaders: Neal (8-0, 1.53 ERA, 80 strikeouts, 59 1/3 innings), Hugh Courter (1-1, 1.91 ERA, 9 strikeouts, 22 innings), Aiden Henry (3-1, 2.55 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 22 innings), Luke Potter (6-3, 2.62 ERA, 40 strikeouts, 50 2/3 innings), Quin Fandel (4-0, 2.81 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 32 1/3 innings).
Team stats: 260 runs scored, .293 batting average, 142 runs allowed, 2.86 team ERA.
Winning streak: 5
State tournament history: Eighth appearance and first since 2019. The Saints are 11-5 at state with titles in 2006, when they defeated Western Dubuque, and in 2019.
Against the field: 2-0 vs. Dubuque Wahlert.
NO. 3 DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Conference: Mississippi Valley, Mississippi Division runner-up
How they got here: Substate 3 champions defeated Vinton-Shellsburg, 10-0, in first round; defeated Maquoketa, 6-1, in semifinals; defeated Independence, 5-1, in final.
Final ranking: 5
Offensive leaders: Jack Walsh (.390, 41-for-105, 25 RBIs), Ryan Brosius (.378, 28-for-74, 13 RBIs), Jake Brosius (.371, 49-for-132, 13 home runs, 51 RBIs), Ben Freed (.345, 20-for-58, 17 RBIs), Landon Stoll (.308, 36-for-117, 19 RBIs), Jared Walter (.306, 37-for-121, 3 home runs, 29 RBIs), Aaron Savary (.306, 33-for-108, 5 home runs, 28 RBIs), Garrett Kadolph (.278, 20-for-72, 14 RBIs), Derek Tauber (.262, 21-for-80, 13 RBIs).
Pitching leaders: Savary (8-1, 1.31 ERA, 83 strikeouts, 59 innings), Walter (4-3, 2.29 ERA, 65 strikeouts, 55 innings), Tauber (3-1, 2.53 ERA, 9 strikeouts, 19 1/3 innings), Stoll (3-2, 3.39 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 41 1/3 innings).
Team stats: 298 runs scored, .325 batting average, 142 runs allowed, 2.57 team ERA.
Winning streak: 4
State tournament history: Eighth appearance in the summer state tournament and first since 2017. The Golden Eagles are 1-7 in summer state tournament games.
Against the field: 0-2 vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier.
NO. 4 DE WITT CENTRAL
Conference: Mississippi Athletic fourth place
How they got here: Substate 4 champions defeated Fairfield, 11-1, in the first round; defeated Fort Madison, 5-1, in semifinals; defeated Davenport Assumption, 6-1, in final.
Final ranking: Not ranked
Offensive leaders: Ben Mason (.421, 56-for-133, 22 RBIs), Henry Bloom (.369, 48-for-130, 30 RBIs), Koal Bossom (.341, 30-for-88, 9 RBIs), Kaiden Muhl (.310, 35-for-113, 19 RBIs), Boomer Johnson (.310, 35-for-113, 27 RBIs).
Pitching leaders: Johnson (8-2, 1.36 ERA, 67 strikeouts, 56 2/3 innings), Noah Thein (5-1, 2.01 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 38 1/3 innings), Nic Reemtsma (3-2, 2.43 ERA, 38 strikeouts, 31 2/3 innings), John McConohy (3-3, 3.41 ERA, 32 strikeouts, 37 innings).
Team stats: 211 runs scored, .306 batting average, 145 runs allowed, 3.28 team ERA.
Winning streak: 3
State tournament history: Fourth appearance and first since 2019. The Sabers are 3-3 in state tournament games and took second in 2019.
Against the field: 0-0.
NO. 5 WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK
Conference: Northeast Iowa champion
How they got here: Substate 2 champions defeated Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 6-0, in first round; defeated Humboldt, 4-1, in semifinals; defeated Webster City, 9-3, in final.
Final ranking: Receiving votes
Offensive leaders: Chance Key (.405, 53-for-131, 53 RBIs), Andy Roose (.363, 41-for-113, 26 RBIs), Korbyn Dewey (.352, 32-for-91, 32 RBIs), Ethan Hennings (.326, 28-for-86, 18 RBIs), Ben Buseman (.324, 44-for-136, 25 RBIs), Carson Graven (.320, 39-for-122, 23 RBIs).
Pitching leaders: Will Soesbe (7-0, 2.04 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 37 2/3 innings), Buseman (1-0, 2.07 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 27 innings), Graven (7-1, 2.84 ERA, 61 strikeouts, 49 1/3 innings), Abram Wrage (3-1, 2.90 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 29 innings), Key (6-2, 3.14 ERA, 92 strikeouts, 58 innings).
Team stats: 310 runs scored, .309 batting average, 169 runs allowed, 3.15 team ERA.
Winning streak: 4
State tournament history: Sixth appearance and first since 2018. The Go-Hawks won the 2015 title and are 5-4 in state games.
Against the field: 0-0.
NO. 6 WINTERSET
Conference: Raccoon River third place
How they got here: Substate 8 champion defeated Atlantic, 10-0, in first round; defeated Denison-Schleswig, 11-7, in semifinals; defeated Gilbert, 4-2, in final.
Final ranking: Not ranked
Offensive leaders: Justin Hackett (.465, 47-for-101, 31 RBIs), Dawson Forgy (.444, 48-for-108, 26 RBIs), Ty Thompson (.311, 32-for-103, 23 RBIs), Jensen Kaldenberg (.306, 30-for-98, 14 RBIs), Will Heithoff (.255, 28-for-110, 29 RBIs).
Pitching leaders: Jake Porter (4-3, 1.35 ERA, 64 strikeouts, 46 2/3 innings), Hackett (4-2, 1.83 ERA, 80 strikeouts, 46 innings), Heithoff (8-2, 2.29 ERA, 67 strikeouts, 52 innings).
Team stats: 212 runs scored, .297 batting average, 155 runs allowed, 2.73 team ERA.
Winning streak: 3
State tournament history: Third appearance and first since 2002. The Huskies are 0-2 at state.
Against the field: 1-1 vs. ADM.
NO. 7 MOC-FLOYD VALLEY
Conference: Siouxland champion
How they got here: Substate 1 champion defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5-4, in the first round; defeated Spencer, 8-1, in semifinals; defeated Storm Lake, 1-0, in final.
Final ranking: Not ranked
Offensive leaders: Carson Jager (.438, 46-for-105, 35 RBIs), Nikolai Wede (.389, 42-for-108, 21 RBIs), Kooper Huss (.352, 32-for-91, 23 RBIs), Carter Aalbers (.320, 31-for-97, 26 RBIs), Kael Arends (.319, 29-for-91, 27 RBIs).
Pitching leaders: Colton Korver (7-1, 1.49 ERA, 72 strikeouts, 51 2/3 innings), Jackson Van Den Bosch (6-1, 1.87 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 33 2/3 innings).
Team stats: 304 runs scored, .331 batting average, 121 runs allowed, 2.70 team ERA.
Winning streak: 3
State tournament history: Second appearance and first since 2002. The Dutchmen are 0-1 in state games.
Against the field: 0-0.
NO. 8 ADEL-DE SOTO-MINBURN
Conference: Raccoon River eighth place
How they got here: Substate 7 champions defeated Clarke, 10-0, in the first round; defeated Grinnell, 9-6, in the semifinals; defeated Boone, 8-4, in the final.
Final ranking: Not ranked
Offensive leaders: Cole Williamson (.351, 27-for-77, 20 RBIs), Lucas Curry (.319, 29-for-91, 11 RBIs), Sam Holloway (.292, 21-for-72, 11 RBIs), Benjamin Smith (.282, 20-for-71, 10 RBIs), Tate Stine-Smith (.281, 25-for-89, 22 RBIs), Grant Garton (.244, 19-for-78, 18 RBIs).
Pitching leaders: Stine-Smith (5-5, 1.73 ERA, 58 strikeouts, 52 2/3 innings), Williamson (1-4, 3.57 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 35 1/3 innings), Luke Greth (4-4, 4.50 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 46 2/3 innings).
Team stats: 154 runs scored, .252 batting average, 153 runs allowed, 3.74 team ERA.
Winning streak: 3
State tournament history: Fifth appearance and second straight. The Tigers are 0-4 in state tournament games.
Against the field: 1-1 vs. Winterset.