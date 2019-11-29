Justin Penner’s third season at Western Dubuque ended with a painful playoff loss on the road.
Moments after the game went final, he was approached by a reporter shivering from the cold. Despite only having met a few times previously, Penner quickly pulled his handwarmers out of his pockets and offered them up.
Consider that just one sign that Penner cares about the people around him — even those outside his football family.
“He’s great. We’ve known him since seventh grade when he first came here,” said Will Burds, who played safety and receiver and was coached by Penner for middle school track and field. “If you see him in school, he treats football players and non-football players alike. He’s helping out everyone. In strength class, he doesn’t care who you are, he’s not favoring anyone and he’s treating everyone the same and helping everyone out.”
It’s a trait that is evident within moments of greeting Penner.
Three years later, Penner’s attitude still hasn’t changed. One of his first actions prior to post-game interviews is to offer up his handwarmers — now a cold-weather tradition.
And it’s a quality that doesn’t end with him.
“In terms of just caring about people, that’s education,” said Penner, who leads the 2019 Telegraph Herald football coaching staff of the year. “The guys on our football staff, we got into education because it’s a service industry. We love to serve others. We’ve had kids go through really hard times over the years and our coaches are there for the kids. They’re there for the kid who’s the superstar on the team and the kid who may not step foot on the field a whole lot throughout the year, and I think I love that most about our coaching staff.”
Then-Western Dubuque athletic director John Hlubek told the TH in 2014 that he wanted to hire a football coach who “lives, eats and sleeps football.”
Penner was that guy.
Since Penner accepted the job in 2014, the Bobcats have gone 44-20, qualifying for the playoffs four times and reaching the state championship game twice — culminating last week with the program’s second state title.
In five of his six seasons, Western Dubuque has posted a winning record. The Bobcats have won 23 of their 26 games over the past two seasons, and have two of the Bobcats’ three title game appearances.
“You can’t say enough good things about Coach Penner. He’s done a phenomenal job,” said quarterback Calvin Harris. “Throughout the playoffs he wore this unfinished business shirt. I think it was a University of Cincinnati shirt. It was a motto we had all year and he really continued to strive for excellence, not only out of us but himself, which was really cool.
“And the amount of time not only Coach Penner put in, but the rest of the staff, was incredible. A lot of times on the weekends we’d go in on Saturdays and we’d have film and most of us would stay for a couple hours and those guys would stay all day and then get back at it all day Sunday. The amount of time and effort they put in all season was incredible.”
Penner is always the first to credit his assistants — Andrew Reinert (receivers/pass game coordinator), Mike Elgin (offensive line/run game coordinator), Brett Kilburg (defensive line), Ryan Hoerner (linebackers/co-defensive coordinator), Cory Davidson (safeties/co-defensive coordinator), Tyler Baethke (cornerbacks) and John Ulrichs (special teams). The Bobcats even have a group of assistants specifically to help the coaches effectively do their jobs — booth analysts Dan Butler and John Nickol — and a sideline replay system to help with on-the-fly adjustments.
While coaching football is their major responsibility, they take their jobs of coaching young men to succeed in life just as seriously.
“Coach Kilburg is our defensive line coach and he is better at coaching people,” Penner said. “We joke that he’s Dr. Phil Kilburg, but he is phenomenal at helping kids through difficult situations in life. He’s great at helping kids, and he listens to them. And they love him. The dancing in the end zone and everything, he’s amazing.”
That love was evident.
After beating Solon, 37-17, in the state championship game, Penner and all the assistant coaches sprinted 20 yards before leaping into the Bobcats’ huddle and shouting and dancing.
“We’re always having fun with them,” Burds said. “You can go to them for anything, football or not, and talk to them. They’re the best.”
They’re also willing to fight for their players and give them a chance.
“What you may not know about Coach Elgin is he begged to put one guy in this year that knew how to practice every day, but maybe didn’t have the same level of talent as everybody else, because he respected the way that kid went about his daily work and the sacrifices that kid made,” Penner said. “You can’t fake it. You either really care about people or you don’t, and our staff cares about every kid on that roster.”
Penner called Hoerner a “mad scientist” with the way he designs blitzes and stunts. Western Dubuque’s defense was a huge reason why the Bobcats were so successful this season.
“He did things that people don’t even think of doing,” Penner said. “We beat North Scott with two defensive linemen. It’s wild. He’s just an outside-the-box thinker and super intelligent.”
Reinert, a chemistry teacher, was similar — except on offense.
“An extremely bright human being. There’s a common theme here, I just surround myself with really intelligent people,” Penner said.
Solon broke a pair of state title game records against Western Dubuque — quarterback completions and receiver receptions — but Davidson’s coverage packages prevented the Spartans from turning the game into a track meet. Instead, the Bobcats gave Solon open looks underneath, but the defense immediately collapsed on the receiver to prevent big gains.
“He’s got a task in terms of trying to help these kids keep their swagger and understand that people are going to complete balls against you. It’s not always going to be perfect,” Penner said. “But I bet we had 10 different coverages this year. How do you get kids to understand 10 different coverages? He figured out a way.”
Baethke came to WD this year after serving as Montezuma’s head coach. Penner credited him with turning Collin Hogan and Bryce Ploessl into the type of defenders who could survive alone on the perimeter.
“I don’t think anyone would throw the ball at Collin Hogan, and Bryce Ploessl got so much better throughout the year,” Penner said. “Coach Baethke took all of his head coaching abilities and plugged it into coaching corners and he was terrific for us this year.”
Ulrichs gave the Bobcats a big boost on special teams, one Penner hopes will be there in future years.
“He really complemented our staff well. We would be so invested in the offense or the defense throughout the week, that he would only focus on the other team’s kicking and return game,” Penner said. “He had a ton of numbers in terms of operation times of other teams, return guys and alignments. and of course his knowledge of the kicking technique is second to none because of how many camps he’s been to with his own son.”
The staff wouldn’t be complete without Nickol and Butler, who watch from the booth and communicate to Penner which plays are working well, which ones aren’t, and what kind of adjustments need to be made. Three other coaches — Dan Steffen, Tyson Farley and Wes Palm — are on the sideline holding iPads that have access to instant replay the other coaches can utilize to make in-game adjustments. Ron Daugherty is the team’s video coordinator.
And, as it turned out, they all played a critical role in bringing Western Dubuque its first state football title since 2001.
That is a memory Penner, his staff, his players and the community at large will be reliving for years to come.
“It’s something every coach has dreamed of,” he said. “You wish you had the magic words to tell your kids or your community and all you can say is thank you. You wish you had that golden movie moment where you could say just the right thing at the right time and it’s just like, wow. This is amazing.
“I guess more than anything, you just see all the work that went into it from parents and community members, and you just feel appreciation. How many people are invested in this goal together, whether it’s having lights on the practice field or getting a bite to eat after a game, you could list it on and on and on. It takes a community, and we have a pretty spectacular community out here.”