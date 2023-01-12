Ali Sabet remembers the sting he felt on Feb. 24 of last year.
Monday’s result helped erase some of that from his memory.
“Before the game, we told the guys, ‘Remember that feeling when they beat us three times last year,’” Sabet said. “Remember the hurt that we felt — especially booting us in the playoffs. It feels great to get one back at home tonight.”
The Duhawks used scoring surges late in the first half and early in the second to expand their lead, and then absorbed every punch Dubuque threw at them in a second-half comeback attempt to come away with a 86-74 crosstown victory on Wednesday at Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center and gain a little redemption on their rivals.
Loras (11-4, 5-1 American Rivers Conference) snapped a four-game losing streak to UD. Three of those losses came in a month-and-a-half span last year, including a season-ending defeat in the conference tournament.
Sabet paced the Duhawks with a game-best 26 points, Tyler Bass added 20, and Alex Singleton contributed a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Keegan Zimmerman led the Spartans (10-5, 3-3 A-R-C) with 23 points, while Bryce Prohaska netted 16.
In what’s become par for the course in this rivalry over the last few seasons, the score was deadlocked six different times, and saw the lead change hands four times in the opening 10 minutes of the contest.
Then the Duhawks, slowly and methodically, began to inch ahead.
Four quick points from Sabet made it 24-19 at 8:08 of the first half, but a 3-pointer from Sam Kilburg quickly reduced the deficit to two as the rivals continued to trade baskets.
It was with less than 5 minutes remaining in half when the Duhawks began to create some distance.
With Loras ahead, 30-26, Bass’ baseline dunk at 4:19 spearheaded a 12-5 run for the Duhawks to close the first 20 minutes. Zachary Deering’s buzzer-beating layup stretched Loras’ lead to 42-31 heading into the break.
“That was huge,” Sabet said. “We went into the locker room with the momentum and felt good about ourselves, but knew they were gonna come back and make their run. We handled it perfectly, I thought.”
Sabet and Declan Ciurlik drained consecutive 3-pointers at 15:56 of the second to extend the Duhawks to their largest lead of the game, 55-40.
UD countered with a quick 13-2 spurt to close the gap to four. Zimmeran’s triple at 11:16 suddenly put the Spartans right back in it at 57-53.
But the Duhawks would never afford their rival to inch any closer.
“We were just composed,” Sabet said. “None of us were yelling at each other, none of us felt panicked by any sense. We just kept our composure and knew we had this one.”
The Spartans twice more drew within four points, but each time Loras had the punchback.
A 7-0 run with baskets from Myles Barry, Sabet and Deering put Loras ahead, 74-63, with 5 minutes to play and the Spartans couldn’t climb any closer than six points the rest of the way.
“That was all about having confidence in ourselves,” Sabet said of his team’s ability to counter several Spartan comeback attempts. “We knew we weren’t losing that game coming into it. We believed in one another and just handled our business.”
