Kanyon Bryte scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the first half, and the Bobcats used a 26-4 second-quarter run to pull away from Center Point-Urbana, 77-53, in an Iowa Class 3A substate quarterfinal Monday in Center Point.

Daviyon Gaston scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half for Western Dubuque (10-12), which advanced to play at Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-6) in Thursday’s substate semifinal. Caleb Klein added nine points and Will Hoefer chipped in seven.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.