Kanyon Bryte scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the first half, and the Bobcats used a 26-4 second-quarter run to pull away from Center Point-Urbana, 77-53, in an Iowa Class 3A substate quarterfinal Monday in Center Point.
Daviyon Gaston scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half for Western Dubuque (10-12), which advanced to play at Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-6) in Thursday’s substate semifinal. Caleb Klein added nine points and Will Hoefer chipped in seven.
Pleasant Valley 79, Dubuque Hempstead 52 — At Bettendorf, Iowa: The Spartans rolled past the Mustangs (2-19) in their Class 4A substate quarterfinal.
Decorah 61, West Delaware 60 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Vikings erased a seven-point deficit over the final 4:10 and made the go-ahead free throw with 1.3 seconds left to beat the Hawks in a Class 3A substate quarterfinal. West Delaware ended the season 12-10.
Cuba City 81, Lancaster 57 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Cubans dominated the Flying Arrows for a non-conference win.
Fennimore 70, Riverdale 49 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles routed Riverdale in a SWAL contest.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Prairie du Chien 76, Lancaster 40 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks routed the Flying Arrows in Southwest Wisconsin Conference play.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Eau Claire 72, UW-Platteville 70 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: Logan Pearson scored 30 points and Julian Samuels added 13 to pace the Pioneers (14-12), but Eau Claire won the WIAC tournament first-round game.
