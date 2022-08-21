09212021-wahlertvshempsteadswimming8-sg.JPG
Dubuque Wahlert’s Avery Schmidt competes in the 200-yard individual medley last season at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. Schmidt is among five returning state qualifiers for the Golden Eagles.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

The three Dubuque schools return a total of 15 girls swimmers with state meet experience in what should be an interesting race for the city meet and local dual meet titles.

Last fall, Senior ended Wahlert’s school-record run of five consecutive city meet titles and led the local teams at both the regional and state competitions. Hempstead leads the way with seven state-tested swimmers returning, followed by Wahlert with five and Senior with three.

