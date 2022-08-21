The three Dubuque schools return a total of 15 girls swimmers with state meet experience in what should be an interesting race for the city meet and local dual meet titles.
Last fall, Senior ended Wahlert’s school-record run of five consecutive city meet titles and led the local teams at both the regional and state competitions. Hempstead leads the way with seven state-tested swimmers returning, followed by Wahlert with five and Senior with three.
Here is a capsule look at the local girls swimming and diving season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Renee Roos (8th season)
Last season — The Mustangs finished sixth at the regional meet and qualified three swims for state, but they did not score.
Returning state qualifiers — Kate Duehr (jr., individual medley, 500 freestyle), Nora Davis (jr., 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Callie Dolphin (jr., 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly), Emma Oberhoffer (jr., 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Kenzie Tomkins (jr., 50 and 100 freestyles), Laney Minger (jr., 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly), Maddie Leeser (jr., 100 and 200 freestyles).
Other returning letterwinners — Grace Kolker (sr., diving), Evelyn Harbin (sr., 100 backstroke), Kate Halverson (sr., 100 breaststroke, 50 freestyl), Maggie Duehr (jr., 100 breaststroke).
Promising newcomers — The Mustangs welcomed only one new swimmer to the program this season.
Season outlook — The Mustangs’ 17-girl roster includes just four seniors, but four juniors return with two years of state meet experience and three other juniors have one year of state experience. A year ago, Hempstead had just two seniors on a 24-girl roster. Sophomore Ally Darter, a state wheelchair champion in track this spring, will benefit from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union implementing a para-swimmer program for the postseason.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Jesse Huff (8th season)
Last season — The Rams finished fourth at the regional meet and advanced nine swims to state. They finished 18th at state with 22 points.
Returning state qualifiers — Molly Gilligan (jr., 200 medley relay, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 400 free relay), Kaitlyn Vantiger (jr., 200 medley relay, 100 backstroke, 400 freestyle), Savanna Koch (soph., 400 free relay).
Other returning letterwinners — Evie Hall (jr., sprints), Ana Konrardy (soph., distance freestyles, IM), Josie Norton (soph., freestyles).
Promising newcomers — Karise Benson (fr., sprints), Claire Davison (soph., distance freestyles), Gwenny Hall (fr., sprints), Elaina Tucker (fr., distance freestyles, IM).
Season outlook — The Rams return three solid point scorers — Gilligan, Vantiger and Koch — from a year ago but will have to replace four-year state qualifiers Maci Boffeli and Tabi Monahan. Boffeli currently swims at Minnesota State-Mankato. Huff said the focus will be on growing experience throughout the season, with the emphasis on the championship portion of the season. Last fall, Senior ended Wahlert’s five-year hold on the city meet championship. Senior hosts the Ram Invitational on Saturday at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatics Center.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Emily Snyder (24th season)
Last season — The Golden Eagles finished fifth at the regional meet and qualified six swims for the state meet. They finished 26th at state with 12 points.
Returning state qualifiers — Avery Schmidt (sr., backstroke, sprints, relays), Brooke Wuebker (sr., sprints, butterfly, relays), Kelly Snyder (jr., breaststroke, IM, relays), Kayla Wuebker (soph., sprints, distances, relays), Taylor Borgerding (soph., sprints, relays).
Other returning letterwinner — Jessie Then (jr., freestyle, butterfly, distance).
Promising newcomers — Amia Yaklich (fr.), Alison Wagner (fr., diver), Naomi Duehr (soph., diving), Mia Brooner (sr.), Gabby Staidl (sr.), Layla Krausman (sr.), Cate Ihrig (soph.), Mary McKean (soph.)
Season outlook — Avery Schmidt broke the city record with a 56.95 in the 100 backstroke and had Dubuque’s highest finish at the state meet when she took seventh. She returns to pace a squad with five state meet-tested swimmers. With a roster of roughly 20 swimmers, the Eagles will focus on the championship portion of the season rather than dual meets.
PLATTEVILLE/LANCASTER
Coach — Sierra Jauch (1st season)
Last season — The co-op program returned from a one-year hiatus because its home pool at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville did not allow visitors.
Returning letterwinners — Lydia Mack (sr., backstroke), Abby Burr (sr., backstroke), Delaney Johnson (jr.), Jojo Dressler (soph., breaststroke).
Season outlook — Jauch takes over a 14-swimmer program with a solid nucleus of veterans. The co-op did not qualify any swims for the state meet after missing the fall of 2020 due to the pandemic.
