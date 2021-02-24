The Loras College indoor track team collected three American Rivers Conference weekly honors on Monday after a stellar weekend at the Liz Wuertz Invitational hosted by Wartburg College.
Kassie Rosenbum earned the female athlete and track terformer, Ryan Rogers landed the male field performer honor and the 4x400-meter relay team of Shamari Scott, Josh Smith, Mike Jasa and Carter Oberfoell took the male track performer of the week honor.
Rosenbum, a senior from Guttenberg, Iowa, earned her second career athlete of the week honor after running the nation’s fastest time in the 5,000-meter run. Her time of 16:50.82, a minute a 22 seconds faster than second place, leads Division III by nearly 20 seconds, and is a new program record for the Duhawks. She also leads the nation in mile and ranks second in the 3,000-meter run. The Duhawks finished second to the Knights and defeated Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Rogers became a three-time athlete of the week award winner after winning the long jump (6.89 meters), pole vault (4.88 meters) and 60-meter hurdles (8.17 seconds). His marks in the pole vault and hurdles rank second in program history and fourth nationally. In the long jump, he currently sits ninth in Division III.
The 4x400-meter relay team earned the first relay award for the Duhawks since Feb. 18, 2018 after running the nation’s fastest time (3:17.74) to win the event and help Loras remain undefeated in A-R-C triangulars this season. The relay’s time also ranks fourth in program history. Scott is a senior from Iowa City; Smith is a junior from Dolton, Ill.; Jasa is a junior from Cedar Rapids Prairie; and Oberfoell is a sophomore from Dubuque Wahlert. Loras defeated No. 1-ranked Wartburg and Nebraska Wesleyan at the triangular in Waverly.
The University of Dubuque’s Kaitlyn Wilder, a freshman from Dunkerton, Iowa, won the A-R-C field athlete of the week award after leading the Spartans to the team title at the Dubuque triangular this weekend. She won the shot put in a field of 16 competitors with a toss of 45 feet and 11.25 inches (14.00 meters) and finished third in the weight throw amongst 17 competitors with mark of 52 feet and 1.25 inches (15.88 meters). Her shot put throw ranks No. 1 in Division III, while her weight throw ranks top 20 nationally.
Heart honors Haase — The Heart of America Conference named Clarke senior Makenna Haase as its women’s basketball player of the week after she notched a 23-point, 14-rebound performance in the Pride’s final regular season victory over Baker on Saturday. The Pride wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and will host Evangel tonight in the quarterfinals. The semifinals are scheduled for Friday night and the championship will be contested March 1.
Clarke men open tourney on road — The Clarke men’s basketball team will open play in the Heart of America Conference tournament on Thursday night against Park in Parkville, Mo. The winner will face either top-seeded William Penn or Mid-America Nazarene on Saturday in the semifinals. The title game is set for March 2.
Pioneers land top seed — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville earned the No. 1 seed for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament, which begins March 1. The Pioneers earned a first-round bye, while UW-LaCrosse landed the No. 2 overall seed in the seven-team event.
The UW-Platteville women’s team will play UW-Eau Claire in the first round of their eight-team conference tournament, which also begins next week. Regular-season play in the men’s and women’s conference wraps up this weekend.
Spartans picked to win A-R-C volleyball title — Dubuque received six of the nine first-place votes in the A-R-C women’s volleyball preseason coaches poll last week. The Spartans are coming off a 22-11 season (5-3 A-R-C). Coach April Elsbernd is in her 12th season and owns a 177-193 career record. Wartburg landed the other three first-place votes to take the second spot. Loras, under first-year coach Kristy Duncan, is projected to finish fifth in the nine-team league.
Yaklich to UNI — Dubuque Wahlert senior Ariana Yaklich recently committed to participate in track & field at the University of Northern Iowa next season. The East Dubuque, Ill., native specializes in hurdles and sprints and is a multiple-event state qualifier at Wahlert. She also swam all four seasons for the Golden Eagles.
Ole Miss moves to No. 1 — The University of Mississippi moved into the top spot in the NCAA Division I baseball rankings on Monday. Calvin Harris, a freshman from Western Dubuque, plays a reserve role for the Rebels after having Tommy John surgery in September.