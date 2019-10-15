Western Dubuque added three athletes, two special contributors and a long-time coach to its athletic Hall of Fame during ceremonies surrounding homecoming this weekend.
The athletes included Mike Leibfried (Class of 1988), Aaron Burds (Class of 1999) and Lynn Test Schueller (Class of 1992). Jim and Sheila Dougherty entered as contributors and Tom Danner was honored for coaching.
Leibfried was a four-year letter winner and state qualifier in wrestling, a two-year letter winner and all-conference football player and a three-year letter winner and all-conference baseball player. Leibfried earned first-team all-district at the NAIA level while earning four letters in baseball at Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids. He later coached at his high school alma mater.
Burds collected 10 varsity letters in four sports at Western Dubuque. That included four in track and field, three in football, two in wrestling and one in baseball. He qualified for state track three times and also competed in the Drake Relays. He was the first sophomore to play varsity football, and twice he was named first team all-district. He later played football at Waldorf College and was a two-year starter at safety and is a coach in the WD youth wrestling program.
Schueller was a four-year varsity golfer and still holds the record for the lowest 18 holes played in program history, when she shot a 72. She was the individual conference champion as a senior and played on three conference championship teams. She later played golf at Briar Cliff College in Sioux City for two years before transferring and graduating from the University of Iowa with a degree in nursing.
Jim and Sheila Dougherty both graduated from Epworth High School. Jim was involved in baseball and basketball and graduated in 1954. Sheila began playing basketball in the seventh grade and continued to play until she graduated in 1956. In a game against Monticello, Sheila scored 69 points. During her career, she scored 3,604 points. Both have been involved in WD school athletic programs and have attended baseball, softball, football, track, and wrestling games for decades.
Danner, who became Dubuque Wahlert’s first state wrestling champion when he took the 98-pound title, served Western Dubuque for 41 years. Danner taught health, leadership, biology and physical education and in 1986 was recognized as the Western Dubuque High School Teacher of the Year. Danner was a member of the football coaching staff from 1978 to 2018, and he has been on the wrestling coaching staff since 1976. He became a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016 and retired in 2018.
KRIEG FINISHES 2ND AT CHICAGO MARATHON
Dubuque native Sam Krieg, 44, finished second in the Masters division on Sunday at the Chicago Marathon. He completed the race in 2 hours, 25 minutes, 58 seconds. He placed 97th overall and 93rd among male runners in the event. Krieg, who now lives in Pocatello, Idaho, clocked a 1:11:34 at the midway point.
NIGHT OF CONFLICT WRESTLING EVENT SET
IAwrestle.com will host its annual Night of Conflict on Saturday at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo, Iowa. The event will feature some of the state’s top wrestlers. The event doors open at 4:30 p.m., with first match set for 6:30 p.m.
Night of Conflict will run alongside Iron Elite’s Fall Nationals that takes place Oct. 19-20. Iron Elite Fall Nationals includes grades 7-12 boys and girls divisions on Saturday and grades K-6 boys and girls divisions on Sunday.
For ticket information and other details on the tournaments, visit https://iawrestle.com/.