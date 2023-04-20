ud hockey

Members of the Finlandia University men’s hockey team celebrate a goal during a game this season. The University of Dubuque will start men’s and women’s NCAA Division III hockey programs in the fall with the help of Finlandia, which announced earlier this fall that it will close after the spring semester.

 Finlandia University

Nelson Edmonds will benefit from a bit of a head start in developing the men’s and women’s hockey programs at the University of Dubuque, and he’s already received a few big assists from the local hockey community as well.

But there are still plenty of logistics to address before the Spartans hit Dubuque Ice Arena in the fall.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.