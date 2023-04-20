Nelson Edmonds will benefit from a bit of a head start in developing the men’s and women’s hockey programs at the University of Dubuque, and he’s already received a few big assists from the local hockey community as well.
But there are still plenty of logistics to address before the Spartans hit Dubuque Ice Arena in the fall.
The university on Friday announced plans to become the first NCAA Division III hockey programs in Iowa with a first assist from Finlandia University. The private Lutheran university in Hancock, Mich., recently announced its closure at the end of the academic year, and UD joined seven other regional institutions in agreeing to teach-out programs that ensure seamless transitions for Finlandia students to new schools.
“The plan has been to look at transplanting the whole hockey program, including as many players who would like to come, as well as the coaches,” Edmonds, the vice president of student engagement and intercollegiate athletics at the University of Dubuque, said on Monday. “It’s really helpful to begin with four classes worth of players, rather than bringing in 20-30 freshmen in one shot, because it makes it a little easier to manage a roster for a number of years. You know you’re going to have some spread in terms of talent and experience on your roster.
“It’ll be neat to have the history of Finlandia hockey to build on, too. They’re going to bring down some memorabilia that we can use in the arena to make sure we always connect on our history together. There’s kind of a warm and fuzzy feeling about that. And it’s kind of the best of both worlds as far as starting a program.”
Both Finlandia programs competed in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association, one of the top leagues in Division III, with young rosters this season.
The men went 4-18-2 overall and 3-14-1 in the NCHA with a roster that included 10 freshmen, nine sophomores, five juniors and just three seniors. Joe Burcar, the second-winningest coach in any sport at Finlandia, recently completed his 15th season as head coach.
The women’s program finished 0-25-0 and 0-16-0 in the NCHA with a small and young roster under coach Mike Kuruc. Six freshmen, eight sophomores, four juniors and three seniors comprised the 21-woman squad.
Under the teach-out agreements, current Finlandia students will benefit from waived application fees, requirements and deadlines. Students will have the option to continue their studies at the participating institutions and complete their degree requirements on-schedule. Students may also opt to transfer to another institution.
“We are transfer friendly and making every effort to meet their academic and financial needs to make it possible for them to attend the University of Dubuque,” said Bob Broshous, the vice president for enrollment and dean of admission at the University of Dubuque. “In addition to welcoming transfer students, we also have places in the class for first-year students who want to compete for a place on the men’s and women’s hockey teams for this fall.”
Since Friday’s announcement, Edmonds has fielded several tryout inquiries from current University of Dubuque students with previous hockey experience.
He hopes to have both coaching positions finalized in the near future to aid in other logistical transitions from Finlandia to Dubuque. One of the first orders of business will be the schedule — including non-conference games and coordinating with the Dubuque Fighting Saints and other ice users at the arena.
The Saints recently submitted preferred playing dates to the United States Hockey League, who will release an overall schedule in June or July. The University of Dubuque will likely select playing dates when the Saints hit the road.
Edmonds also hopes to move quickly on ordering equipment and jerseys to avoid potential supply-chain delays. And, the university will work with the arena on a plan for temporary locker rooms for both programs, as well as visiting teams.
“It seems like a lot of time, but the students will be back on campus in 4½ months and that’s not a lot of time to get all of these things squared away,” Edmonds said. “Fortunately, we’ve developed a lot of really strong community partnerships in a short amount of time to make this work. This never would have happened without the Saints, the ice arena and (its managing partner) Q Casino being willing to work with us and making a commitment for down the road.
“We’re excited about the potential to add a second sheet of ice and a second building to ramp up and grow hockey in this area. It’s exciting to be a part of the plans (Dubuque Racing Association and Q Casino president and CEO) Alex Dixon has for Schmitt Island, and we can’t wait to collaborate with our new partners.”
That includes the Dubuque Fighting Saints, one of the most successful Junior hockey franchises in North America after returning to the USHL to the brand-new Dubuque Ice Arena in 2010-11.
“I love the idea of having a local college hockey team here, because it only helps grow the sport,” said Robert Miller, the president of business operations for the Saints. “They’re going to introduce hockey to a whole new group of fans who might not have even thought of coming to one of our games.
“We want to make sure that, when they get here, they thrive. So, we’ll do whatever we can to partner with them so both of us can be as successful as possible. It’s important that they be on center stage when they’re playing at home. Hopefully, this is another springboard for the development of Schmitt Island.”
Edmonds began to see the potential for University of Dubuque hockey after attending a recent USHL game at the Dubuque Ice Arena.
“Dubuque is a great hockey city,” he said. “I was blown away by the support the Saints receive and the facility. I’m really excited about what we can add to the sport in the region.”
