It didn’t take long for Jeff Pustina to find his next calling.
The longtime Cuba City girls basketball coach is taking it to another level.
UW-Platteville announced late Wednesday that Pustina has joined the Pioneers women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach under new head coach Kelly McNiff.
A UW-Platteville grad and Hall of Fame member, Pustina joins the Pioneers staff after an illustrious 32-year coaching career with the Cubans before retiring at the end of the school year.
“I’m excited to accept the assistant women’s basketball position at UW-Platteville,” Pustina said in a press release. “I would like to thank Coach McNiff and UW-Platteville for the opportunity and I look forward to my new role building positive relationships and helping guide the Pioneers to the next level.”
Under Pustina’s leadership, the Cubans secured nine state championships, which included back-to-back Division 4 championships in 2014 and 2015. Pustina closed out his coaching career with the Cubans sitting third in Wisconsin girls basketball state history for wins with 662 and finished with a scorching win percentage of .826 (662-139).
“I cannot wait to work with one of the state’s most successful high school coaches,” McNiff said. “Jeff is a proven winner; you do not win 662 games and nine state titles by accident. He will up the expectations and intensity level of our entire program the minute he steps on campus. His connections in the high school coaching world, especially in Southwestern Wisconsin, will be extremely beneficial as we continue to build and develop into a consistent contender in the WIAC.”
McNiff was announced as the new leader of the program earlier this month after Megan Wilson stepped down after the season.
McNiff most recently served as lead assistant women’s basketball coach at her alma mater, UW-Oshkosh, for six seasons. During that time, the Titans racked up six 20-plus win seasons, five NCAA Division III tournament appearances and six WIAC tournament championship appearances, winning titles in 2017 and 2019.