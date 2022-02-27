Kyle Tuma scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down 15 rebounds, but NCAA Division III No. 6-ranked UW-Platteville lost to third-ranked UW-Oshkosh, 75-73, in the WIAC tournament championship game on Saturday in Oshkosh, Wis.
Quentin Shields added 21 points for the Pioneers (21-5).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 6-4, Mount Marty 3-1 — At Omaha, Neb.: Victor Lara and Bubba Thompson had two hits and two RBIs each in the opener, and Johnny Blake homered in the second game as the Pride swept Mount Marty.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Pride split — At Kissimmee, Fla.: Trinity Hoffman scored a pair of runs and former Dubuque Hempstead standout Malarie Huseman pitched three shutout innings in relief to earn the victory as Clarke beat Warner, 5-3. Kila Carbine homered and drove in three runs as the Pride (3-4) opened the day with a 6-5 loss to Michigan-Dearborn.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy 0 — At Kehl Center: Stephen Lewandowski scored 14 kills, Zachary Barr added nine, and the Pride swept, 25-10, 25-20, 25-17.
Duhawks win pair — At Lillis AWC: Kevin Kessel served three aces as Loras beat Millikin, 25-11, 25-11, 25-13, and Patrick Mahoney had nine kills in a 25-10, 25-17, 25-16 win over St. Louis Pharmacy.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Linn 51, Edgewood-Colesburg 38 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Lynx (24-1) pulled away in the fourth quarter to win the Class 1A Substate 3 final. Konner Putz scored eight points to lead Ed-Co (21-3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Columbus 65, Prairie du Chien 58 (2OT) — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks fell in double overtime in their WIAA Division 3 regional final.
Mineral Point 57, Lancaster 46 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The top-seeded Pointers claimed a WIAA Division 4 regional championship and will host La Crosse Aquinas in Thursday’s sectional semifinal.
La Crosse Aquinas 55, Cuba City 54 — At La Crosse, Wis.: The Cubans missed a potential game-winning shot in the closing seconds of their WIAA Division 4 regional final.
Wauzeka-Steuben at Belmont 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 59 — At Belmont, Wis.: The top-seeded Braves won a WIAA Division 5 regional championship and will play Highland in Thursday’s sectional semifinal in Richland Center.