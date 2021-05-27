The American Rivers Conference on Wednesday named Coe College’s T.J. Deardorff as its baseball pitcher of the year and Loras College’s Luke Fennelly as its position player of the year.
Deardorff, a senior from Dubuque Senior, became the second straight Kohawk to earn A-R-C Pitcher of the Year honors, following Zach Kammin in 2019, and the third since it became a major award in 2008.
Deardorff, who plans to return to the Kohawks for an extra season next spring, started a game in each of Coe's weekend series this season and had the league's third-best ERA in conference contests at 1.81, being only one of three A-R-C pitchers to hold a sub-2.00 ERA. He started eight games for the Kohawks, going the distance four times. He posted a conference record of 9-0 in 54 2/3 innings pitched. He held opponents to a .179 batting average, the second-lowest in the A-R-C. Deardorff led the conference with 54 strikeouts, including 17 looking.
Fennelly became Loras’ second position player of the year honoree, joining former Dyersville Beckman standout Nick Olberding, who accomplished the feat in 2009. A shortstop from Davenport Assumption, Fennelly hit a conference second-best eight home runs and tied for fourth in doubles (11), while also picking up two triples. He hit .393 and posted a .726 slugging percentage. Fennelly also stole 11 bases in 12 attempts this season.
Coe also landed senior outfielders Isaac Evans and Riley LeGrand on the first team after both hit over .400 in league play to help Coe to a 36-7 overall record and 28-4 mark in the A-R-C. LeGrand, a former Dyersville Beckman prep, led the team with a .421 average, which sat second in the conference. He drove in 24 runs this season with eight doubles and four triples. LeGrand also collected 15 base on balls to sit second on the team. He led the league with four triples this season.
Evans, a Dubuque Wahlert grad, followed with a .404 average and sat tied for second with 12 doubles, while also hitting four home runs. Evans drew 16 walks this season, which led the team. Evans collected 10 doubles and posted a .486 on-base percentage and stole a league-best 18 bases in 23 attempts.
Loras landed two pitchers on the first team. Matt Jeter, a sophomore from Montgomery, Ill., went 4-2 with a 4.03 ERA. Ethan Peters, a junior from Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., was a reliever who had a 1.48 ERA.
The second team included Dubuque’s Edward Rosas, Aiden Sullivan and Cole DeStefanis and Loras’ Dylan Pardoe and Daniel Rogers. Honorable mention accolades went to Loras’ Bill Luzzo and Dubuque’s Jordan Goldstein.
Kelso named Player of Year -- The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference baseball coaches named the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Jonathan Kelso as its position player of the year.
Kelso, a junior from Villa Park, Ill., who claimed first team recognition in 2019, is the first Platteville player to secure the league honor. He leads the WIAC with a .442 batting average, .782 slugging percentage, .532 on-base percentage, 69 hits and 27 stolen bases, while ranking second with 55 runs scored and 122 total bases, third with 18 doubles, and fourth with four triples. Kelso’s 69 hits established a program single-season mark and his 196 career hits are a Pioneers record. He had at least one hit in 36 of 41 games, including multiple hits in 25 contests and a season-best four hits against UW-La Crosse on March 28.
UW-Oshkosh freshman shortstop Matt Scherrman made the honorable mention list. The Wheaton, Ill., native is the grandson of Farley manager Paul Scherrman and played semi-pro ball for the team last summer.
Platteville senior pitcher Shane Nolan, a Lake Zurich, Ill., native, made the all-sportsmanship team.
Wedewer headed to NCAA West preliminaries -- Libby Wedewer, a freshman sprinter from Dubuque Wahlert, will compete in the NCAA Division I West Preliminary Round in College Station, Tex., on Saturday as part of the University of Northern Iowa’s 4x100 relay. Rylan Santi, Wedewer, Taylor Raines and Paishence Johnson will run at 5:30 p.m. in the second of three heats. The Panthers earned the 21st seed with a time of 45.31 at the MVC Outdoor Championships on May 16, placing second overall and smashing the previous UNI record that had stood for 27 years. The top three finishing teams in each heat and the next three fastest times will advance to Eugene, Ore., for nationals.
Savary named all-region -- Winona State University senior Austin Savary, a former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater, has been named to the 2021 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division II All-Central Region second team as a utility player. The all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference first-team selection served as the Warriors designated hitter and played first base, racking up a .304 batting average, with 31 hits, seven doubles and four home runs. Defensively, Savary had a .992 fielding percentage, recording only one error in 129 total chances. He started seven games on the mound, had a pair of wins and a 3.97 ERA in 47.2 innings pitched.
Savary helped the Warriors to a 22-20 overall record and an appearance in the NSIC postseason tournament for the second consecutive year.
Specht named all-region -- Western Colorado University senior Jon Specht, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout distance runner, earned NCAA Division II all-West Region from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Specht qualified for the NCAA Division II meet in the 1,500 meters.
Lawrence honored by WIAC -- The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Emma Lawrence, a Benton, Wis., native was tabbed the track performer of the meet from the WIAC Championships. Lawrence won the 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles at the conference meet with times of 14.12 seconds and 1:01.76, respectively. Her time in the 400-meter hurdles established a David A. Smith Stadium at Ramer Field facility record.
Kirkwood to World Series -- Kirkwood Community College swept a two-game series with Miles Community College in the Great Plains District Tournament to advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series in Enid, Okla. The World Series runs May 29 through June 5. Kirkwood’s roster includes four former Dubuque County prep stars -- Dyersville Beckman’s Joel Vaske, Hempstead’s Andrue Henry and Western Dubuque’s Sam Goodman and Zach Bierman.
